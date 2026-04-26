Braves vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 26

Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Sunday includes the Atlanta Braves taking on the Philadelphia Phillies.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Braves vs Phillies Game Info

Atlanta Braves (19-8) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (8-18)

Date: Sunday, April 26, 2026

Sunday, April 26, 2026 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: BravesVsn and NBCS-PH

Braves vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-166) | PHI: (+140)

ATL: (-166) | PHI: (+140) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+130) | PHI: +1.5 (-156)

ATL: -1.5 (+130) | PHI: +1.5 (-156) Total: 8 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Braves vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale (Braves) - 4-1, 2.79 ERA vs Aaron Nola (Phillies) - 1-2, 5.06 ERA

The Braves will give the ball to Chris Sale (4-1, 2.79 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Phillies will turn to Aaron Nola (1-2, 5.06 ERA). When Sale starts, his team is 4-1-0 against the spread this season. Sale's team has been victorious in 75% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-1. The Phillies are 1-4-0 against the spread when Nola starts. The Phillies were named the moneyline underdog for one Nola start this season -- they lost.

Braves vs Phillies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (56.9%)

Braves vs Phillies Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Braves vs. Phillies reveal Atlanta as the favorite (-166) and Philadelphia as the underdog (+140) on the road.

Braves vs Phillies Spread

The Braves are hosting the Phillies and are favored by 1.5 runs (+130 to cover) on the runline. Philadelphia is -156 to cover.

Braves vs Phillies Over/Under

The Braves-Phillies game on April 26 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -120 and the under at -102.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Braves have been favorites in 24 games this season and have come away with the win 18 times (75%) in those contests.

Atlanta has a record of 3-1 when favored by -166 or more this year.

Contests with the Braves have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 12 of 27 chances this season.

The Braves are 18-9-0 against the spread in their 27 games that had a posted line this season.

The Phillies have not yet won as the moneyline underdog this season, going 1-2.

Philadelphia has played as a moneyline underdog of +140 or longer in just one game this season, which it lost.

In the 26 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Phillies, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 13 times (13-12-1).

The Phillies have put together a 4-22-0 record against the spread this season (covering only 15.4% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Drake Baldwin leads Atlanta with an OBP of .376, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .527. He's batting .304 on the season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 17th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.

Matt Olson has 31 hits, which ranks first among Atlanta batters this season. He's batting .287 with 18 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .583 with an on-base percentage of .361.

He is 32nd in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging among qualified hitters.

Olson brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .318 with a double, two home runs and six RBIs.

Ozzie Albies has 32 hits this season and has a slash line of .305/.348/.476.

Albies enters this matchup with seven games in a row with at least one hit. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .333 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and eight RBIs.

Michael Harris II has six home runs, 18 RBI and a batting average of .326 this season.

Harris has hit safely in six straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .438 with three doubles, four home runs, two walks and 11 RBIs.

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper has put up an on-base percentage of .345, a slugging percentage of .515, and has 25 hits, all club-highs for the Phillies (while batting .258).

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 70th, his on-base percentage ranks 66th, and he is 27th in slugging.

Trea Turner is batting .229 with five doubles, three home runs and 11 walks. He's slugging .362 with an on-base percentage of .302.

He ranks 121st in batting average, 128th in on-base percentage and 127th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Brandon Marsh has accumulated a slugging percentage of .482, a team-high for the Phillies.

Kyle Schwarber is batting .189 with four doubles, eight home runs and 17 walks.

Braves vs Phillies Head to Head

4/24/2026: 5-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/19/2026: 4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/18/2026: 3-1 ATL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-1 ATL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/17/2026: 9-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

9-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/31/2025: 3-1 ATL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-1 ATL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/30/2025: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 8/29/2025: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 8/28/2025: 19-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

19-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 6/29/2025: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

2-1 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/28/2025: 6-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

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