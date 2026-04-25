Braves vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 25

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

MLB action on Saturday includes the Atlanta Braves taking on the Philadelphia Phillies.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Braves vs Phillies Game Info

Atlanta Braves (19-8) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (8-18)

Date: Saturday, April 25, 2026

Saturday, April 25, 2026 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: BravesVsn and NBCS-PH+

Braves vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-130) | PHI: (+110)

ATL: (-130) | PHI: (+110) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+158) | PHI: +1.5 (-192)

ATL: -1.5 (+158) | PHI: +1.5 (-192) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Braves vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder (Braves) - 3-1, 1.50 ERA vs Zack Wheeler (Phillies) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Braves will give the ball to Bryce Elder (3-1, 1.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Phillies will turn to Zack Wheeler. Elder's team is 4-1-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Elder has started four games with his team as the moneyline favorite and won each of them. Last season in games Wheeler pitched his team went 12-12-0 against the spread. Wheeler and his team did not win a game he appeared in when they were the underdog on the moneyline a season ago (in two opportunities).

Braves vs Phillies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (52.4%)

Braves vs Phillies Moneyline

Philadelphia is the underdog, +110 on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a -130 favorite at home.

Braves vs Phillies Spread

The Phillies are at +1.5 on the runline against the Braves. The Phillies are -192 to cover the spread, and the Braves are +158.

Braves vs Phillies Over/Under

The Braves-Phillies game on April 25 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -112 and the under at -108.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Braves have been favorites in 24 games this season and have come away with the win 18 times (75%) in those contests.

This season Atlanta has come away with a win 12 times in 17 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have gone over in 12 of their 27 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Braves are 18-9-0 against the spread in their 27 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Phillies have been the underdog on the moneyline a total of six times this season, and they've lost each of those games.

Philadelphia has played as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer in only two games this season, which it lost both.

The Phillies have played in 26 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 13 times (13-12-1).

The Phillies have a 4-22-0 record against the spread this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Drake Baldwin leads Atlanta OPS (.903) this season. He has a .304 batting average, an on-base percentage of .376, and a slugging percentage of .527.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 21st in slugging.

Matt Olson leads Atlanta in total hits (31) this season while batting .287 with 18 extra-base hits. He's slugging .583 with an on-base percentage of .361.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 35th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage.

Olson has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .318 with a double, two home runs and six RBIs.

Ozzie Albies has 32 hits this season and has a slash line of .305/.348/.476.

Albies has picked up a hit in seven straight games. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .333 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and eight RBIs.

Michael Harris II has been key for Atlanta with 28 hits, an OBP of .363 plus a slugging percentage of .581.

Harris has safely hit in six games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .438 with three doubles, four home runs, two walks and 11 RBIs.

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper has racked up a team-best OBP (.345) and slugging percentage (.515), and paces the Phillies in hits (25, while batting .258).

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 70th, his on-base percentage is 65th, and he is 27th in slugging.

Trea Turner has five doubles, three home runs and 11 walks while hitting .229. He's slugging .362 with an on-base percentage of .302.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 122nd in batting average, 129th in on-base percentage and 125th in slugging percentage.

Brandon Marsh has a slugging percentage of .482, a team-best for the Phillies.

Kyle Schwarber is batting .189 with four doubles, eight home runs and 17 walks.

Braves vs Phillies Head to Head

4/24/2026: 5-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/19/2026: 4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/18/2026: 3-1 ATL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-1 ATL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/17/2026: 9-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

9-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/31/2025: 3-1 ATL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-1 ATL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/30/2025: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 8/29/2025: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 8/28/2025: 19-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

19-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 6/29/2025: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

2-1 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/28/2025: 6-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

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