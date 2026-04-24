Braves vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 24

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Atlanta Braves are among the MLB squads in action on Friday, versus the Philadelphia Phillies.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Braves vs Phillies Game Info

Atlanta Braves (18-8) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (8-17)

Date: Friday, April 24, 2026

Friday, April 24, 2026 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: Apple TV+

Braves vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-136) | PHI: (+116)

ATL: (-136) | PHI: (+116) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+146) | PHI: +1.5 (-176)

ATL: -1.5 (+146) | PHI: +1.5 (-176) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Braves vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Grant Holmes (Braves) - 1-1, 3.42 ERA vs Andrew Painter (Phillies) - 1-1, 4.42 ERA

The Braves will call on Grant Holmes (1-1) versus the Phillies and Andrew Painter (1-1). Holmes' team is 3-2-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Holmes' team has a record of 3-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Phillies have a 1-2-0 ATS record in Painter's three starts that had a set spread. The Phillies were the moneyline underdog for one Painter start this season -- they lost.

Braves vs Phillies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (52.7%)

Braves vs Phillies Moneyline

Philadelphia is a +116 underdog on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a -136 favorite at home.

Braves vs Phillies Spread

The Phillies are at the Braves, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Phillies are +146 to cover the spread, and the Braves are -176.

Braves vs Phillies Over/Under

Braves versus Phillies, on April 24, has an over/under of 9, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Braves have won in 17, or 73.9%, of the 23 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Atlanta has won 10 of 15 games when listed as at least -136 on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 12 of their 26 opportunities.

In 26 games with a line this season, the Braves have a mark of 17-9-0 against the spread.

The Phillies have not yet won as the moneyline underdog this season, going 1-2.

Philadelphia has played as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer in only one game this season, which it lost.

The Phillies have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 25 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 13 of those games (13-11-1).

The Phillies have covered only 16% of their games this season, going 4-21-0 ATS.

Braves Player Leaders

Drake Baldwin leads Atlanta with an OBP of .392, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .551. He's batting .318 on the season.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 17th in slugging.

Baldwin has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with a double, two home runs, five walks and four RBIs.

Matt Olson has 29 hits, which is tops among Atlanta batters this season. He's batting .282 with 18 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .592 with an on-base percentage of .359.

His batting average ranks 42nd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 51st, and his slugging percentage eighth.

Olson brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .227 with a double, two home runs and seven RBIs.

Ozzie Albies has 30 hits this season and has a slash line of .297/.342/.475.

Albies has recorded a hit in six games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .289 with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and eight RBIs.

Michael Harris II is batting .318 with a .356 OBP and 16 RBI for Atlanta this season.

Harris heads into this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .526 with two doubles, three home runs, a walk and eight RBIs.

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper has put up a team-high OBP (.352) and slugging percentage (.500). He's batting .261.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average is 66th, his on-base percentage ranks 60th, and he is 35th in slugging.

Kyle Schwarber's 18 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .198 while slugging .505 with an on-base percentage of .342.

His batting average is 153rd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 71st, and he is 33rd in slugging.

Brandon Marsh has put up a slugging percentage of .500, a team-high for the Phillies.

Trea Turner has five doubles, two home runs and nine walks while batting .225.

Braves vs Phillies Head to Head

4/19/2026: 4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/18/2026: 3-1 ATL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-1 ATL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/17/2026: 9-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

9-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/31/2025: 3-1 ATL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-1 ATL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/30/2025: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 8/29/2025: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 8/28/2025: 19-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

19-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 6/29/2025: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

2-1 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/28/2025: 6-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

6-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/29/2025: 9-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!