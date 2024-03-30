Braves vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 31

Odds updated as of 11:25 AM

In MLB action on Sunday, the Atlanta Braves play the Philadelphia Phillies.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Braves vs Phillies Game Info

Atlanta Braves (2-0) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (0-2)

Date: Sunday, March 31, 2024

Sunday, March 31, 2024 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH

Braves vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-142) | PHI: (+120)

ATL: (-142) | PHI: (+120) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+112) | PHI: +1.5 (-134)

ATL: -1.5 (+112) | PHI: +1.5 (-134) Total: 8 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Braves vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale (Braves) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Ranger Suárez (Phillies) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Braves will look to Chris Sale versus the Phillies and Ranger Suarez. Sale and his team were 11-9-0 ATS in his 20 appearances with a spread last season. Sale and his team were 8-5 when he pitched and they were the moneyline favorite. Last season when Suarez pitched his team went 13-13-0 against the spread. Suarez's team went 6-3 in games he pitched when they were the moneyline underdog a season ago.

Braves vs Phillies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (50.6%)

Braves vs Phillies Moneyline

Atlanta is the favorite, -142 on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a +120 underdog despite being at home.

Braves vs Phillies Spread

The Phillies are hosting the Braves, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Phillies are +112 to cover the spread, and the Braves are -134.

Braves vs Phillies Over/Under

The Braves-Phillies contest on March 31 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -114 and the under at -106.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Braves came away with 93 wins in the 145 contests they were listed as the favorites last season.

Last season Atlanta came away with a win 81 times in 117 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents hit the over in 89 of their 159 games with a total last season.

The Phillies won 24 of the 53 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog last season (45.3%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer last year, Philadelphia went 8-14 (36.4%).

The Phillies combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 77 times last season for a 77-82-12 record against the over/under.

Braves Player Leaders

Ronald Acuna Jr. finished with an OPS of 1.012 last season, fueled by a .416 OBP and a slugging percentage of .596.

Matt Olson slashed .283/.389/.604 and finished with an OPS of .993.

Last season, Ozzie Albies finished with 33 home runs, 109 RBI and a batting average of .280 last season.

Austin Riley slashed .281/.345/.516 and finished with an OPS of .861.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber hit .197 with 19 doubles, a triple, 47 home runs and 126 walks a season ago.

Trea Turner had a .459 slugging percentage while batting .266.

Alec Bohm hit .274 with 31 doubles, 20 home runs and 42 walks a season ago.

Bryce Harper collected 134 hits with a .401 OBP.

Braves vs Phillies Head to Head

3/30/2024: 12-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

12-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 3/29/2024: 9-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

9-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 10/12/2023: 3-1 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-1 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 10/11/2023: 10-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

10-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 10/9/2023: 5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 10/7/2023: 3-0 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

3-0 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/20/2023: 6-5 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-5 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/19/2023: 9-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

9-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 9/18/2023: 7-1 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-1 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/13/2023: 4-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!