Braves vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 21
Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.
The MLB's Tuesday schedule includes the Atlanta Braves facing the San Diego Padres.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Braves vs Padres Game Info
- Atlanta Braves (58-41) vs. San Diego Padres (49-51)
- Date: Tuesday, July 21, 2026
- Time: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia
- Coverage: BravesVsn and Padres.TV
Braves vs Padres Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: ATL: (-144) | SD: (+122)
- Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+140) | SD: +1.5 (-170)
- Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Braves vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Reynaldo López (Braves) - 4-2, 3.50 ERA vs Walker Buehler (Padres) - 5-5, 5.36 ERA
The Braves will give the nod to Reynaldo Lopez (4-2) against the Padres and Walker Buehler (5-5). When Lopez starts, his team is 5-4-0 against the spread this season. Lopez's team has won 75% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (6-2). The Padres have a 13-6-0 ATS record in Buehler's 19 starts with a set spread. The Padres are 7-4 in Buehler's 11 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.
Braves vs Padres Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Braves win (59.5%)
Braves vs Padres Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Braves vs. Padres reveal Atlanta as the favorite (-144) and San Diego as the underdog (+122) on the road.
Braves vs Padres Spread
- The Braves are hosting the Padres and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Braves are +140 to cover the runline, with the Padres being -170.
Braves vs Padres Over/Under
- An over/under of 9 has been set for Braves-Padres on July 21, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
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Braves vs Padres Betting Trends
- The Braves have come away with 45 wins in the 71 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- This year Atlanta has won 21 of 35 games when listed as at least -144 on the moneyline.
- The Braves and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 45 of their 96 opportunities.
- In 96 games with a line this season, the Braves have a mark of 52-44-0 against the spread.
- The Padres have a 25-30 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 45.5% of those games).
- When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +122 or longer, San Diego has gone 6-16 (27.3%).
- In the 100 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Padres, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 44 times (44-55-1).
- The Padres have gone 54-46-0 ATS this season.
Braves Player Leaders
- Matt Olson has 103 hits, which is tops among Atlanta hitters this season, while batting .267 with 51 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .341 and a slugging percentage of .534.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 52nd, his on-base percentage ranks 63rd, and he is 11th in slugging.
- Ozzie Albies is hitting .266 with 21 doubles, 15 home runs and 29 walks. He's slugging .438 with an on-base percentage of .317.
- His batting average is 54th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 95th, and his slugging percentage 64th.
- Michael Harris II has hit 18 homers with a team-high .506 SLG this season.
- Harris brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .318 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBIs.
- Mauricio Dubon has 10 home runs, 53 RBI and a batting average of .263 this season.
Padres Player Leaders
- Fernando Tatis Jr. has a team-high OBP (.346) and slugging percentage (.390). He's batting .282.
- Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 53rd, and he is 112th in slugging.
- Manny Machado paces his team with 71 hits. He has a batting average of .201 while slugging .416 with an on-base percentage of .292.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he is 144th in batting average, 137th in on-base percentage and 87th in slugging percentage.
- Xander Bogaerts has eight doubles, nine home runs and 43 walks while hitting .220.
- Jackson Merrill has 15 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .219.
Braves vs Padres Head to Head
- 7/20/2026: 3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 6/24/2026: 5-2 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)
- 6/23/2026: 7-6 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 6/22/2026: 1-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)
- 5/25/2025: 5-3 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
- 5/24/2025: 7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 5/23/2025: 2-1 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)
- 3/30/2025: 5-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 3/29/2025: 1-0 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 3/28/2025: 4-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
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