Braves vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 21

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The MLB's Tuesday schedule includes the Atlanta Braves facing the San Diego Padres.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Braves vs Padres Game Info

Atlanta Braves (58-41) vs. San Diego Padres (49-51)

Date: Tuesday, July 21, 2026

Tuesday, July 21, 2026 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: BravesVsn and Padres.TV

Braves vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-144) | SD: (+122)

ATL: (-144) | SD: (+122) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+140) | SD: +1.5 (-170)

ATL: -1.5 (+140) | SD: +1.5 (-170) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Braves vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Reynaldo López (Braves) - 4-2, 3.50 ERA vs Walker Buehler (Padres) - 5-5, 5.36 ERA

The Braves will give the nod to Reynaldo Lopez (4-2) against the Padres and Walker Buehler (5-5). When Lopez starts, his team is 5-4-0 against the spread this season. Lopez's team has won 75% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (6-2). The Padres have a 13-6-0 ATS record in Buehler's 19 starts with a set spread. The Padres are 7-4 in Buehler's 11 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Braves vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (59.5%)

Braves vs Padres Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Braves vs. Padres reveal Atlanta as the favorite (-144) and San Diego as the underdog (+122) on the road.

Braves vs Padres Spread

The Braves are hosting the Padres and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Braves are +140 to cover the runline, with the Padres being -170.

Braves vs Padres Over/Under

An over/under of 9 has been set for Braves-Padres on July 21, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. San Diego Padres on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Padres Betting Trends

The Braves have come away with 45 wins in the 71 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Atlanta has won 21 of 35 games when listed as at least -144 on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 45 of their 96 opportunities.

In 96 games with a line this season, the Braves have a mark of 52-44-0 against the spread.

The Padres have a 25-30 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 45.5% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +122 or longer, San Diego has gone 6-16 (27.3%).

In the 100 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Padres, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 44 times (44-55-1).

The Padres have gone 54-46-0 ATS this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has 103 hits, which is tops among Atlanta hitters this season, while batting .267 with 51 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .341 and a slugging percentage of .534.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 52nd, his on-base percentage ranks 63rd, and he is 11th in slugging.

Ozzie Albies is hitting .266 with 21 doubles, 15 home runs and 29 walks. He's slugging .438 with an on-base percentage of .317.

His batting average is 54th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 95th, and his slugging percentage 64th.

Michael Harris II has hit 18 homers with a team-high .506 SLG this season.

Harris brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .318 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBIs.

Mauricio Dubon has 10 home runs, 53 RBI and a batting average of .263 this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. has a team-high OBP (.346) and slugging percentage (.390). He's batting .282.

Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 53rd, and he is 112th in slugging.

Manny Machado paces his team with 71 hits. He has a batting average of .201 while slugging .416 with an on-base percentage of .292.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 144th in batting average, 137th in on-base percentage and 87th in slugging percentage.

Xander Bogaerts has eight doubles, nine home runs and 43 walks while hitting .220.

Jackson Merrill has 15 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .219.

Braves vs Padres Head to Head

7/20/2026: 3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/24/2026: 5-2 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

5-2 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 6/23/2026: 7-6 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-6 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/22/2026: 1-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

1-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 5/25/2025: 5-3 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

5-3 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 5/24/2025: 7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/23/2025: 2-1 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

2-1 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 3/30/2025: 5-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 3/29/2025: 1-0 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

1-0 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 3/28/2025: 4-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

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