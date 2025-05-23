Braves vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 23

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Friday, the Atlanta Braves face the San Diego Padres.

Braves vs Padres Game Info

Atlanta Braves (24-25) vs. San Diego Padres (27-21)

Date: Friday, May 23, 2025

Friday, May 23, 2025 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: MLB Network, FDSSO, and SDPA

Braves vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-142) | SD: (+120)

ATL: (-142) | SD: (+120) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+146) | SD: +1.5 (-178)

ATL: -1.5 (+146) | SD: +1.5 (-178) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Braves vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale (Braves) - 2-3, 3.62 ERA vs Nick Pivetta (Padres) - 5-2, 2.86 ERA

The Braves will give the nod to Chris Sale (2-3, 3.62 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Padres will counter with Nick Pivetta (5-2, 2.86 ERA). Sale's team is 3-7-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Sale starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 4-4. The Padres have gone 6-3-0 ATS in Pivetta's nine starts with a set spread. The Padres have a 3-1 record in Pivetta's four starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Braves vs Padres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (54.7%)

Braves vs Padres Moneyline

San Diego is a +120 underdog on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a -142 favorite at home.

Braves vs Padres Spread

The Padres are +1.5 on the spread (-178 to cover), and Atlanta is +146 to cover the runline.

Braves vs Padres Over/Under

The over/under for Braves-Padres on May 23 is 8. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Braves vs Padres Betting Trends

The Braves have been favorites in 36 games this season and have come away with the win 20 times (55.6%) in those contests.

Atlanta has a record of 13-10 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -142 or more on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have hit the over in 18 of their 48 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Braves are 22-26-0 against the spread in their 48 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Padres have won eight of the 18 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (44.4%).

San Diego is 2-6 (winning just 25% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

The Padres have combined with opponents to go over the total 21 times this season for a 21-25-1 record against the over/under.

The Padres have covered 53.2% of their games this season, going 25-22-0 against the spread.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson is hitting .250 with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 30 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .357 while slugging .483.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 91st in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.

Olson hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .524 with three doubles, four home runs, a walk and seven RBIs.

Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta with 44 hits and an OBP of .426 this season. He's batting .278 and slugging .487.

Among all qualifying batters, he is 47th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage.

Ozuna has picked up a hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .389 with three home runs, five walks and six RBIs.

Ozzie Albies has collected 44 base hits, an OBP of .286 and a slugging percentage of .333 this season.

Albies has picked up a hit in eight games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .256 with two doubles, three walks and two RBIs.

Austin Riley has an OPS of .759, fueled by an OBP of .326 and a team-best slugging percentage of .433 this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. is leading the Padres with 53 hits. He's batting .290 and slugging .530 with an on-base percentage of .361.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 28th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 42nd and he is 16th in slugging.

Manny Machado's .374 on-base percentage and .441 slugging percentage are both team-highs. He has a batting average of .305.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 61st in slugging.

Luis Arraez is batting .304 with eight doubles, three triples, three home runs and nine walks.

Xander Bogaerts is hitting .241 with nine doubles, three home runs and 22 walks.

Braves vs Padres Head to Head

3/30/2025: 5-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 3/29/2025: 1-0 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

1-0 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 3/28/2025: 4-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 3/27/2025: 7-4 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-4 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 10/2/2024: 5-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 10/1/2024: 4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 7/14/2024: 6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/13/2024: 4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/12/2024: 6-1 ATL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-1 ATL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/20/2024: 3-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

