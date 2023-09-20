Braves vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 21

Odds updated as of 3:28 PM

The Thursday schedule in the MLB includes a matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Washington Nationals.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Braves vs Nationals Game Info

Atlanta Braves (97-55) vs. Washington Nationals (68-85)

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Thursday, September 21, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: MASN

Braves vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-270) | WSH: (+220)

ATL: (-270) | WSH: (+220) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (-162) | WSH: +1.5 (+134)

ATL: -1.5 (-162) | WSH: +1.5 (+134) Total: 9 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Braves vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Max Fried (Braves) - 7-1, 2.64 ERA vs Jake Irvin (Nationals) - 3-6, 4.41 ERA

The Braves will give the ball to Max Fried (7-1, 2.64 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Irvin (3-6, 4.41 ERA). Fried and his team have a record of 8-5-0 against the spread when he starts. Fried's team has a record of 10-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Nationals have a 9-13-0 record against the spread in Irvin's starts. The Nationals are 8-12 in Irvin's 20 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Braves vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (70%)

Braves vs Nationals Moneyline

Washington is the underdog, +220 on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a -270 favorite despite being on the road.

Braves vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are hosting the Braves, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Nationals are -162 to cover the spread, and the Braves are +134.

Braves vs Nationals Over/Under

The over/under for Braves-Nationals on September 21 is 9. The over is -102, and the under is -120.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Braves have been chosen as favorites in 134 games this year and have walked away with the win 87 times (64.9%) in those games.

Atlanta has a record of 12-4 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -270 or more on the moneyline.

The Braves' games have gone over the total in 81 of their 147 opportunities.

The Braves are 81-66-0 against the spread in their 147 games that had a posted line this season.

The Nationals have won 39.3% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (53-82).

Washington has a 4-6 record (winning 40% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +220 or longer.

The Nationals have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 69 times this season for a 69-74-4 record against the over/under.

The Nationals have covered 51.7% of their games this season, going 76-71-0 ATS.

Braves Player Leaders

Ronald Acuna Jr. has an OPS of 1.009, fueled by an OBP of .416 to go with a slugging percentage of .592. He has a .337 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is fifth in slugging.

Acuna hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .381 with a double, four home runs, six walks and 10 RBI.

Matt Olson leads Atlanta in total hits (160) this season while batting .279 with 81 extra-base hits. He's slugging .606 with an on-base percentage of .386.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 24th, his on-base percentage 10th, and his slugging percentage third.

Olson has picked up a hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with a home run, four walks and three RBI.

Ozzie Albies has collected 149 base hits, an OBP of .325 and a slugging percentage of .500 this season.

Albies enters this game with seven games in a row with at least one hit. In his last 10 games he is batting .318 with five doubles, two home runs, three walks and seven RBI.

Austin Riley has been key for Atlanta with 167 hits, an OBP of .341 plus a slugging percentage of .512.

Riley has hit safely in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Nationals Player Leaders

Lane Thomas is leading the Nationals with 159 hits. He's batting .271 and slugging .473 with an on-base percentage of .321.

Including all qualified players, he is 46th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 92nd and he is 39th in slugging.

C.J. Abrams is hitting .247 with 25 doubles, six triples, 18 home runs and 31 walks. He's slugging .421 with an on-base percentage of .305.

He is 102nd in batting average, 119th in on-base percentage and 90th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Joey Meneses has racked up an on-base percentage of .328 and a slugging percentage of .413. Both lead the Nationals.

Keibert Ruiz is batting .253 with 21 doubles, 17 home runs and 30 walks.

Braves vs. Nationals Head to Head

6/11/2023: 6-2 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

6-2 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 6/10/2023: 6-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

6-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/9/2023: 3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 4/2/2023: 4-1 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

4-1 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/1/2023: 7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 3/30/2023: 7-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

7-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 7/17/2022: 7-3 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -280, Underdog Moneyline: +230)

7-3 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -280, Underdog Moneyline: +230) 9/28/2022: 3-2 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

3-2 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 9/27/2022: 8-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

8-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 9/26/2022: 8-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!