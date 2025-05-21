Braves vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 21

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The MLB slate on Wednesday includes the Atlanta Braves facing the Washington Nationals.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Braves vs Nationals Game Info

Atlanta Braves (24-24) vs. Washington Nationals (22-27)

Date: Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Wednesday, May 21, 2025 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: MLB Network, MASN, and FDSSO

Braves vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-162) | WSH: (+136)

ATL: (-162) | WSH: (+136) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (-100) | WSH: +1.5 (-120)

ATL: -1.5 (-100) | WSH: +1.5 (-120) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Braves vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: AJ Smith-Shawver (Braves) - 3-2, 2.33 ERA vs Trevor Williams (Nationals) - 2-5, 5.91 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send AJ Smith-Shawver (3-2) to the mound, while Trevor Williams (2-5) will get the nod for the Nationals. Smith-Shawver's team is 4-3-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Smith-Shawver's team is 4-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Williams starts, the Nationals are 5-4-0 against the spread. The Nationals have been the moneyline underdog in nine of Williams' starts this season, and they went 3-6 in those matchups.

Braves vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nationals win (52.5%)

Braves vs Nationals Moneyline

The Braves vs Nationals moneyline has Atlanta as a -162 favorite, while Washington is a +136 underdog at home.

Braves vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are +1.5 on the spread (-120 to cover), and Atlanta is -100 to cover the runline.

Braves vs Nationals Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Braves-Nationals on May 21, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Braves have been chosen as favorites in 35 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (57.1%) in those games.

Atlanta has a record of 10-6 when favored by -162 or more this year.

The Braves and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 17 of their 47 opportunities.

In 47 games with a line this season, the Braves have a mark of 22-25-0 against the spread.

The Nationals have won 51.4% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (19-18).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer, Washington has a record of 9-9 (50%).

The Nationals have played in 47 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 23 times (23-23-1).

The Nationals have put together a 25-22-0 record against the spread this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson is hitting .240 with eight doubles, 10 home runs and 30 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .351 while slugging .457.

He is 106th in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage, and 52nd in slugging among qualifying hitters in the majors.

Olson hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with two doubles, three home runs, a walk and five RBIs.

Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves in OBP (.416) and total hits (41) this season. He's batting .266 while slugging .461.

He ranks 64th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and 49th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Ozuna enters this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .235 with two home runs, four walks and five RBIs.

Austin Riley has an OPS of .778, fueled by an OBP of .333 and a team-best slugging percentage of .444 this season.

Ozzie Albies has been key for Atlanta with 43 hits, an OBP of .284 plus a slugging percentage of .335.

Albies enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. During his last 10 games he is batting .225 with two doubles, two walks and two RBIs.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has a .380 on-base percentage and a .538 slugging percentage, both team-high marks for the Nationals. He's batting .285.

He ranks 38th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Wood takes a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .389 with a home run, three walks and five RBIs.

C.J. Abrams' 45 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .313 while slugging .569 with an on-base percentage of .371.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is seventh in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage and sixth in slugging percentage.

Nathaniel Lowe has eight doubles, eight home runs and 19 walks while hitting .223.

Luis Garcia is hitting .230 with seven doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.

Braves vs Nationals Head to Head

5/20/2025: 5-3 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

5-3 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 5/15/2025: 5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 5/14/2025: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

5-4 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 5/13/2025: 5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 5/12/2025: 4-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

4-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/11/2024: 5-1 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-1 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/10/2024: 12-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

12-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/25/2024: 5-1 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

5-1 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/24/2024: 4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 8/23/2024: 3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!