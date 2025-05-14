Braves vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 14

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

The Wednesday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Washington Nationals.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game.

Braves vs Nationals Game Info

Atlanta Braves (21-21) vs. Washington Nationals (17-26)

Date: Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Wednesday, May 14, 2025 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSO and MASN

Braves vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-188) | WSH: (+158)

ATL: (-188) | WSH: (+158) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+108) | WSH: +1.5 (-130)

ATL: -1.5 (+108) | WSH: +1.5 (-130) Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Braves vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder (Braves) - 2-2, 4.97 ERA vs Mitchell Parker (Nationals) - 3-3, 3.97 ERA

The Braves will give the nod to Bryce Elder (2-2) against the Nationals and Mitchell Parker (3-3). Elder's team is 5-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Elder's team has a record of 3-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Nationals have a 5-2-0 record against the spread in Parker's starts. The Nationals are 4-1 in Parker's five starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Braves vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (62%)

Braves vs Nationals Moneyline

The Braves vs Nationals moneyline has Atlanta as a -188 favorite, while Washington is a +158 underdog on the road.

Braves vs Nationals Spread

The Braves are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Nationals. The Braves are +108 to cover the spread, while the Nationals are -130.

Braves vs Nationals Over/Under

Braves versus Nationals on May 14 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Braves have come away with 18 wins in the 31 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Atlanta has been victorious eight times in 11 chances when named as a favorite of at least -188 on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have hit the over in 15 of their 41 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 41 games with a line this season, the Braves have a mark of 19-22-0 against the spread.

The Nationals have been the moneyline underdog 31 total times this season. They've finished 14-17 in those games.

Washington has gone 1-5 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +158 or longer (16.7%).

The Nationals have played in 41 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 21 times (21-20-0).

The Nationals have covered 51.2% of their games this season, going 21-20-0 ATS.

Braves Player Leaders

Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.424) this season, fueled by 36 hits. He has a .271 batting average and a slugging percentage of .444.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 52nd, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 61st in slugging.

Ozuna has recorded at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .235 with a double, a home run, four walks and two RBIs.

Matt Olson is hitting .219 with six doubles, seven home runs and 29 walks, while slugging .397 with an on-base percentage of .346.

He ranks 133rd in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage and 94th in slugging in the major leagues.

Austin Riley leads Atlanta in slugging percentage (.468) and total hits (50) this season.

Riley takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with two walks and an RBI.

Ozzie Albies has five home runs, 16 RBI and a batting average of .214 this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has put up an on-base percentage of .368, a slugging percentage of .530, and has 44 hits, all club-highs for the Nationals (while batting .268).

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 57th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 34th and he is 16th in slugging.

C.J. Abrams is hitting .303 with seven doubles, two triples, five home runs and eight walks. He's slugging .521 with an on-base percentage of .359.

Nathaniel Lowe has seven doubles, seven home runs and 17 walks while batting .230.

Keibert Ruiz has five doubles, two home runs and eight walks while batting .290.

Braves vs Nationals Head to Head

5/13/2025: 5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 5/12/2025: 4-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

4-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/11/2024: 5-1 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-1 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/10/2024: 12-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

12-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/25/2024: 5-1 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

5-1 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/24/2024: 4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 8/23/2024: 3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 6/9/2024: 8-5 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

8-5 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/8/2024: 7-3 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-3 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/7/2024: 2-1 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!