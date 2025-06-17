Braves vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 17

Odds updated as of 6:11 a.m.

MLB action on Tuesday includes the Atlanta Braves facing the New York Mets.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Braves vs Mets Game Info

Atlanta Braves (31-39) vs. New York Mets (45-27)

Date: Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Tuesday, June 17, 2025 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: MLB Network, FDSSO, and SNY

Braves vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-130) | NYM: (+110)

ATL: (-130) | NYM: (+110) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+146) | NYM: +1.5 (-178)

ATL: -1.5 (+146) | NYM: +1.5 (-178) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Braves vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Spencer Schwellenbach (Braves) - 5-4, 3.11 ERA vs David Peterson (Mets) - 5-2, 2.49 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Spencer Schwellenbach (5-4) to the mound, while David Peterson (5-2) will take the ball for the Mets. Schwellenbach's team is 6-7-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Schwellenbach's team has a record of 8-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Peterson starts, the Mets have gone 7-6-0 against the spread. The Mets are 1-3 in Peterson's four starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Braves vs Mets Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (54%)

Braves vs Mets Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Mets-Braves, New York is the underdog at +110, and Atlanta is -130 playing at home.

Braves vs Mets Spread

The Braves are hosting the Mets and are favored by 1.5 runs (+146 to cover) on the runline. New York is -178 to cover.

Braves vs Mets Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Braves-Mets on June 17, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Mets Betting Trends

The Braves have been favorites in 52 games this season and have come away with the win 27 times (51.9%) in those contests.

Atlanta has a record of 22-20 when favored by -130 or more this year.

The Braves and their opponents have gone over in 27 of their 68 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Braves have an against the spread record of 31-37-0 in 68 games with a line this season.

The Mets have put together a 9-9 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

New York has a 4-4 record (winning 50% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.

The Mets have played in 70 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 27 times (27-41-2).

The Mets have covered 52.9% of their games this season, going 37-33-0 ATS.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has 64 hits, which is best among Atlanta hitters this season, while batting .247 with 30 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .351 and a slugging percentage of .471.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he is 97th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.

Olson hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .314 with four doubles, two home runs, eight walks and 12 RBIs.

Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.388) this season, fueled by 60 hits. He's batting .253 while slugging .422.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 83rd, his on-base percentage 10th, and his slugging percentage 84th.

Austin Riley has hit 11 homers with a team-high .441 SLG this season.

Riley heads into this game with four games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with a walk and an RBI.

Ozzie Albies has six home runs, 25 RBI and a batting average of .222 this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has put up a team-high OBP (.390) and slugging percentage (.570), and leads the Mets in hits (79, while batting .293).

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, his batting average places him 20th, his on-base percentage is eighth, and he is fourth in slugging.

Juan Soto is batting .247 with 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 60 walks. He's slugging .455 with an on-base percentage of .388.

He is 97th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and 51st in slugging percentage in MLB.

Francisco Lindor is batting .279 with 13 doubles, 14 home runs and 27 walks.

Brandon Nimmo has 12 doubles, 13 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .244.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!