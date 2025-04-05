Braves vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 5

Odds updated as of 3:18 p.m.

The Atlanta Braves will take on the Miami Marlins in MLB action on Saturday.

Braves vs Marlins Game Info

Atlanta Braves (1-7) vs. Miami Marlins (4-4)

Date: Saturday, April 5, 2025

Saturday, April 5, 2025 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSO and FDSFL

Braves vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-255) | MIA: (+210)

ATL: (-255) | MIA: (+210) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (-128) | MIA: +1.5 (+106)

ATL: -1.5 (-128) | MIA: +1.5 (+106) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Braves vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: AJ Smith-Shawver (Braves) - 0-1, 4.50 ERA vs Cal Quantrill (Marlins) - 0-1, 13.50 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send AJ Smith-Shawver (0-1) to the mound, while Cal Quantrill (0-1) will answer the bell for the Marlins. Smith-Shawver and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Smith-Shawver has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. Quantrill has started just one game with a set spread, which the Marlins failed to cover. The Marlins were the underdog on the moneyline for one Quantrill start this season -- they lost.

Braves vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (68.6%)

Braves vs Marlins Moneyline

Miami is a +210 underdog on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a -255 favorite at home.

Braves vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are +1.5 on the run line against the Braves. The Marlins are +106 to cover, and the Braves are -128.

Braves vs Marlins Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Braves-Marlins on April 5, with the over at -108 and the under at -112.

Braves vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Braves have won in one of the three contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

These are the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given Atlanta this season, with a -255 moneyline set for this game.

The Braves' games have gone over the total in three of their eight opportunities.

The Braves have posted a record of 3-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Marlins have won 42.9% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (3-4).

Miami has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +210 or longer.

In the eight games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Marlins, they have combined with opponents to go over the total five times (5-3-0).

The Marlins have collected a 6-2-0 record against the spread this season (covering 75% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Marcell Ozuna has six hits and an OBP of .559, both of which are best among Atlanta hitters this season. He has a .286 batting average and a slugging percentage of .476.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 49th in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and 65th in slugging.

Matt Olson has three doubles, a home run and seven walks. He's batting .222 and slugging .444 with an on-base percentage of .382.

He is 111th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 79th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Olson has picked up a hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .222 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBI.

Ozzie Albies has an OPS of .608, fueled by an OBP of .265 and a team-best slugging percentage of .344 this season.

Albies heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a double, a walk and two RBI.

Nick Allen has been key for Atlanta with five hits, an OBP of .375 plus a slugging percentage of .400.

Allen takes a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez has a team-high slugging percentage (.485) and leads the Marlins in hits (10). He's batting .303 and with an on-base percentage of .361.

Including all qualifying players in the majors, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 57th in slugging percentage.

Kyle Stowers' .433 OBP paces his team. He has a batting average of .261 while slugging .391.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 71st, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 92nd in slugging.

Xavier Edwards is batting .250 with two doubles and three walks.

Dane Myers has two doubles and a walk while hitting .333.

Braves vs Marlins Head to Head

4/4/2025: 10-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

10-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 9/22/2024: 5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 9/21/2024: 6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 9/20/2024: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 8/4/2024: 7-0 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

7-0 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 8/3/2024: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 8/2/2024: 5-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

5-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 8/1/2024: 4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 4/24/2024: 4-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

4-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 4/23/2024: 5-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

