Braves vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 4

Odds updated as of 5:12 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Friday includes the Atlanta Braves facing the Miami Marlins.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Braves vs Marlins Game Info

Atlanta Braves (0-7) vs. Miami Marlins (4-3)

Date: Friday, April 4, 2025

Friday, April 4, 2025 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSO and FDSFL

Braves vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-245) | MIA: (+200)

ATL: (-245) | MIA: (+200) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (-106) | MIA: +1.5 (-113)

ATL: -1.5 (-106) | MIA: +1.5 (-113) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Braves vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Spencer Schwellenbach (Braves) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Max Meyer (Marlins) - 0-0, 1.59 ERA

The probable starters are Spencer Schwellenbach for the Braves and Max Meyer for the Marlins. Schwellenbach and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Schwellenbach's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Meyer has started just one game with a set spread, which the Marlins covered. The Marlins have not been the underdog on the moneyline when Meyer starts this season.

Braves vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (72.9%)

Braves vs Marlins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Marlins-Braves, Miami is the underdog at +200, and Atlanta is -245 playing at home.

Braves vs Marlins Spread

The Braves are hosting the Marlins and are favored by 1.5 runs (-106 to cover) on the runline. Miami is -113 to cover.

Braves vs Marlins Over/Under

The over/under for Braves-Marlins on April 4 is 7.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Braves have were defeated in both of the match ups they have played as odds-on favorites this season.

Atlanta has not played a game this season with better moneyline odds than -245.

The Braves and their opponents have gone over in two of their seven games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Braves have posted a record of 2-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Marlins have been the moneyline underdog six total times this season. They've gone 3-3 in those games.

Miami has not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +200 or longer.

The Marlins have played in seven games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total four times (4-3-0).

The Marlins have covered 85.7% of their games this season, going 6-1-0 against the spread.

Braves Player Leaders

Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.552) this season, fueled by three hits. He has a .188 batting average and a slugging percentage of .188.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 130th in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and 160th in slugging.

Ozzie Albies has five hits to go with a slugging percentage of .333, both of which rank first among Atlanta hitters this season. He's batting .185 with an on-base percentage of .241.

Among qualifiers, he is 131st in batting average, 145th in on-base percentage and 103rd in slugging percentage.

Matt Olson has collected four base hits, an OBP of .379 and a slugging percentage of .318 this season.

Olson has logged a hit or more in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .176 with three doubles, three walks and two RBI.

Nick Allen has no home runs, but one RBI and a batting average of .364 this season.

Allen has safely hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .364 with a double and an RBI.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez has a team-high slugging percentage (.552) and paces the Marlins in hits (10). He's batting .345 and with an on-base percentage of .406.

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, he ranks 21st in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging percentage.

Xavier Edwards is batting .286 with two doubles and three walks. He's slugging .357 with an on-base percentage of .344.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 51st in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage and 100th in slugging percentage.

Kyle Stowers has accumulated a team-high .462 on-base percentage.

Griffin Conine has a double and a home run while batting .286.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!