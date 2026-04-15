Braves vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 15

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

MLB action on Wednesday includes the Atlanta Braves playing the Miami Marlins.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Braves vs Marlins Game Info

Atlanta Braves (11-7) vs. Miami Marlins (9-9)

Date: Wednesday, April 15, 2026

Wednesday, April 15, 2026 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: BravesVsn and Marlins.TV

Braves vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-162) | MIA: (+136)

ATL: (-162) | MIA: (+136) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+132) | MIA: +1.5 (-160)

ATL: -1.5 (+132) | MIA: +1.5 (-160) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Braves vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder (Braves) - 1-1, 1.02 ERA vs Chris Paddack (Marlins) - 0-2, 6.14 ERA

The probable starters are Bryce Elder (1-1) for the Braves and Chris Paddack (0-2) for the Marlins. Elder's team is 2-1-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Elder's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Paddack has started two games with set spreads, and the Marlins failed to cover in both opportunities. The Marlins were named the moneyline underdog for one Paddack start this season -- they lost.

Braves vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (56.5%)

Braves vs Marlins Moneyline

Atlanta is a -162 favorite on the moneyline, while Miami is a +136 underdog on the road.

Braves vs Marlins Spread

The Braves are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Marlins. The Braves are +132 to cover, and the Marlins are -160.

Braves vs Marlins Over/Under

The Braves-Marlins game on April 15 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -122 and the under at +100.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Braves have been chosen as favorites in 16 games this year and have walked away with the win 11 times (68.8%) in those games.

Atlanta has a record of 3-1 when favored by -162 or more this year.

Contests with the Braves have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in nine of 18 chances this season.

The Braves are 10-8-0 against the spread in their 18 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Marlins are 1-6 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 14.3% of those games).

Miami has played as a moneyline underdog of +136 or longer in just two games this season, which it lost both.

In the 17 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Marlins, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 11 times (11-6-0).

The Marlins have a 6-11-0 record ATS this season (covering only 35.3% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Drake Baldwin leads Atlanta with a slugging percentage of .554, fueled by eight extra-base hits. He has a .311 batting average and an on-base percentage of .378.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 22nd in slugging.

Baldwin will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .286 with two doubles, two walks and three RBIs.

Matt Olson has 21 hits, which is best among Atlanta batters this season. He's batting .296 with 13 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .592 with an on-base percentage of .375.

He ranks 37th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Olson has picked up at least one hit in eight games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is batting .282 with five doubles, two home runs, seven walks and six RBIs.

Mauricio Dubon leads Atlanta with an OBP of .379 this season while batting .339 with four walks and 11 runs scored.

Dominic Smith is batting .395 with a .415 OBP and 15 RBI for Atlanta this season.

Smith has safely hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .571 with two doubles, a home run and nine RBIs.

Marlins Player Leaders

Xavier Edwards has put up an on-base percentage of .405 and a slugging percentage of .493. Both lead the Marlins. He's batting .343.

Including all qualified players, he is sixth in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 19th and he is 40th in slugging.

Liam Hicks' 16 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .314 while slugging .510 with an on-base percentage of .362.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 21st in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging percentage.

Otto Lopez is batting .317 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and five walks.

Agustin Ramirez is hitting .254 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and eight walks.

Braves vs Marlins Head to Head

4/14/2026: 6-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/13/2026: 10-4 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

10-4 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/27/2025: 12-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

12-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/26/2025: 11-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

11-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/25/2025: 2-1 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

2-1 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/10/2025: 7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/9/2025: 8-6 ATL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-6 ATL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/9/2025: 7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/8/2025: 5-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/7/2025: 8-6 ATL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

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