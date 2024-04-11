Braves vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 12

Odds updated as of 3:26 PM

The Friday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Miami Marlins.

Braves vs Marlins Game Info

Atlanta Braves (7-4) vs. Miami Marlins (2-11)

Date: Friday, April 12, 2024

Friday, April 12, 2024 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Venue: LoanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: BSSO

Braves vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-198) | MIA: (+166)

ATL: (-198) | MIA: (+166) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (-113) | MIA: +1.5 (-106)

ATL: -1.5 (-113) | MIA: +1.5 (-106) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Braves vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Max Fried (Braves) - 0-0, 18.00 ERA vs Trevor Rogers (Marlins) - 0-1, 5.40 ERA

The Braves will give the nod to Max Fried against the Marlins and Trevor Rogers (0-1). Fried has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Fried's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Rogers has started two games with set spreads, and the Marlins failed to cover in both opportunities. The Marlins were the underdog on the moneyline for one Rogers start this season -- they lost.

Braves vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (59.8%)

Braves vs Marlins Moneyline

Atlanta is a -198 favorite on the moneyline, while Miami is a +166 underdog at home.

Braves vs Marlins Spread

The Braves are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Marlins. The Braves are -113 to cover the spread, while the Marlins are -106.

Braves vs Marlins Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Braves-Marlins on April 12, with the over at -118 and the under at -104.

Braves vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Braves have been favorites in 10 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (70%) in those contests.

Atlanta has a record of 4-1 when favored by -198 or more this year.

The Braves and their opponents have gone over in seven of their 10 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Braves are 4-6-0 against the spread in their 10 games that had a posted line this season.

The Marlins have compiled a 2-4 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 33.3% of those games).

Miami has played as a moneyline underdog of +166 or longer in just two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The Marlins have had an over/under set by bookmakers 13 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in eight of those games (8-5-0).

The Marlins are 3-10-0 ATS this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Ozzie Albies leads Atlanta with a slugging percentage of .532, fueled by six extra-base hits. He has a .319 batting average and an on-base percentage of .373.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 34th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 38th in slugging.

Albies has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .318 with three doubles, a walk and five RBI.

Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta with 15 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .696. He's batting .326 with an on-base percentage of .367.

He is 27th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging in MLB.

Ozuna brings a 10-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .366 with two doubles, five home runs, three walks and 13 RBI.

Matt Olson has 13 hits this season and has a slash line of .283/.353/.652.

Olson enters this matchup with six games in a row with at least one hit. In his last 10 games he is hitting .244 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs, four walks and six RBI.

Michael Harris II has an OPS of .964, fueled by an OBP of .396 and a team-best slugging percentage of .568 this season.

Harris enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .308 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, four walks and five RBI.

Marlins Player Leaders

Jake Burger paces the Marlins with 13 hits. He's batting .260 and slugging .480 with an on-base percentage of .291.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 84th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 139th and he is 59th in slugging.

Jazz Chisholm's .340 on-base percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .195 while slugging .390.

He is 151st in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage and 102nd in slugging percentage in the majors.

Luis Arraez is batting .250 with two doubles, a triple and six walks.

Josh Bell is batting .188 with a double, a home run and seven walks.

