Braves vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 29

Odds updated as of 7:25 PM

The Atlanta Braves will face the Seattle Mariners in MLB action on Monday.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Braves vs Mariners Game Info

Atlanta Braves (19-7) vs. Seattle Mariners (15-13)

Date: Monday, April 29, 2024

Monday, April 29, 2024 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ROOT Sports NW

Braves vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-158) | SEA: (+134)

ATL: (-158) | SEA: (+134) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+116) | SEA: +1.5 (-140)

ATL: -1.5 (+116) | SEA: +1.5 (-140) Total: 7 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Braves vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Max Fried (Braves) - 2-0, 4.97 ERA vs Bryce Miller (Mariners) - 3-2, 2.22 ERA

The Braves will give the nod to Max Fried (2-0) against the Mariners and Bryce Miller (3-2). When Fried starts, his team is 3-2-0 against the spread this season. Fried and his team have won each of the five games he's started as the moneyline favorite. The Mariners have a 3-2-0 ATS record in Miller's five starts that had a set spread. The Mariners were the underdog on the moneyline for two Miller starts this season -- they split the games.

Braves vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (52.7%)

Braves vs Mariners Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Braves-Mariners, Atlanta is the favorite at -158, and Seattle is +134 playing at home.

Braves vs Mariners Spread

The Braves are at the Mariners and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Braves are +116 to cover the runline, with the Mariners being -140.

Braves vs Mariners Over/Under

An over/under of 7 has been set for Braves-Mariners on April 29, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Seattle Mariners on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Braves have come away with 19 wins in the 25 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Atlanta has come away with a win 11 times in 16 chances when named as a favorite of at least -158 on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 11 of their 25 opportunities.

The Braves have an against the spread mark of 13-12-0 in 25 games with a line this season.

The Mariners are 4-5 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 44.4% of those games).

Seattle has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +134 or longer.

The Mariners have played in 28 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total seven times (7-18-3).

The Mariners have collected a 13-15-0 record against the spread this season (covering 46.4% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Marcell Ozuna has 34 hits and an OBP of .416 to go with a slugging percentage of .670. All three of those stats lead Atlanta hitters this season. He has a .340 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he is sixth in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Ozzie Albies is batting .329 with eight doubles, two home runs and five walks, while slugging .513 with an on-base percentage of .393.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 11th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging percentage.

Albies brings an 11-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .381 with six doubles, two walks and nine RBI.

Michael Harris II has hit three homers with a team-high .463 SLG this season.

Ronald Acuna Jr. has one home run, six RBI and a batting average of .255 this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Mitch Haniger is hitting .237 with four doubles, four home runs and nine walks. He's slugging .409 with an on-base percentage of .304.

He ranks 103rd in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage and 89th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in the majors.

Josh Rojas has three doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven walks while hitting .297. He's slugging .516 with an on-base percentage of .366.

Caleb Raleigh has put up 19 hits, a team-best for the Mariners.

Ty France has four doubles, two home runs and seven walks while hitting .247.

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!