Braves vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 12

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Atlanta Braves will face the Cleveland Guardians in MLB action on Sunday.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Braves vs Guardians Game Info

Atlanta Braves (9-6) vs. Cleveland Guardians (9-6)

Date: Sunday, April 12, 2026

Sunday, April 12, 2026 Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: NBC/Peacock

Braves vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-190) | CLE: (+160)

ATL: (-190) | CLE: (+160) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+114) | CLE: +1.5 (-137)

ATL: -1.5 (+114) | CLE: +1.5 (-137) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Braves vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale (Braves) - 2-1, 3.94 ERA vs Tanner Bibee (Guardians) - 0-1, 3.29 ERA

The probable pitchers are Chris Sale (2-1) for the Braves and Tanner Bibee (0-1) for the Guardians. Sale's team is 2-1-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Sale's team has won 66.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-1). The Guardians are 1-2-0 ATS in Bibee's three starts with a set spread. The Guardians were named the moneyline underdog for two Bibee starts this season -- they split the games.

Braves vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (62.7%)

Braves vs Guardians Moneyline

Atlanta is the favorite, -190 on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a +160 underdog on the road.

Braves vs Guardians Spread

The Guardians are at +1.5 on the runline against the Braves. The Guardians are -137 to cover the spread, and the Braves are +114.

Braves vs Guardians Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Braves-Guardians on April 12, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Cleveland Guardians on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Braves have won in nine, or 69.2%, of the 13 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Atlanta has played as a favorite of -190 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Braves' games have gone over the total in six of their 15 opportunities.

In 15 games with a line this season, the Braves have a mark of 9-6-0 against the spread.

The Guardians have been the moneyline underdog 13 total times this season. They've finished 8-5 in those games.

Cleveland has played as a moneyline underdog of +160 or longer in just two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The Guardians have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total six times this season for a 6-9-0 record against the over/under.

The Guardians have a 10-5-0 record ATS this season (covering 66.7% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Drake Baldwin leads Atlanta with an OBP of .397, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .607. He's batting .328 on the season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he is 15th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.

Baldwin hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .357 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and 13 RBIs.

Matt Olson leads Atlanta with 16 hits. He is batting .281 this season and has 11 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .614 with an on-base percentage of .379.

Among all qualifying players, he is 50th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging percentage.

Olson has picked up a hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is batting .263 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and four RBIs.

Mauricio Dubon is batting .321 with a .528 slugging percentage and nine RBI this year.

Ozzie Albies has three home runs, six RBI and a batting average of .271 this season.

Albies heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Guardians Player Leaders

Chase DeLauter has put up a team-best OBP (.345), and leads the Guardians in hits (13). He's batting .271 and slugging.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 52nd, his on-base percentage is 68th, and he is sixth in slugging.

DeLauter takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .188 with three doubles, four walks and three RBIs.

Jose Ramirez is batting .175 with three doubles, two home runs and eight walks. He's slugging .333 with an on-base percentage of .277.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average places him 155th, his on-base percentage is 141st, and he is 117th in slugging.

Angel Martinez is batting .342 with three doubles, a home run and three walks.

Steven Kwan's .333 slugging percentage paces his team.

Braves vs Guardians Head to Head

4/11/2026: 6-0 CLE (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-0 CLE (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/10/2026: 11-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

11-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/17/2025: 5-4 ATL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-4 ATL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/16/2025: 10-1 ATL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

10-1 ATL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/15/2025: 2-0 ATL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-0 ATL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/28/2024: 4-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

4-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/27/2024: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-2 CLE (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/26/2024: 6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 7/5/2023: 8-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

8-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 7/4/2023: 6-5 CLE (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

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