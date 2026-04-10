Braves vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 10

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

The MLB's Friday slate includes the Atlanta Braves taking on the Cleveland Guardians.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Braves vs Guardians Game Info

Atlanta Braves (8-5) vs. Cleveland Guardians (8-5)

Date: Friday, April 10, 2026

Friday, April 10, 2026 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: BravesVsn and CleGuardians.TV

Braves vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-136) | CLE: (+116)

ATL: (-136) | CLE: (+116) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+155) | CLE: +1.5 (-188)

ATL: -1.5 (+155) | CLE: +1.5 (-188) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Braves vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder (Braves) - 1-1, 0.00 ERA vs Slade Cecconi (Guardians) - 0-1, 5.23 ERA

The Braves will give the nod to Bryce Elder (1-1) versus the Guardians and Slade Cecconi (0-1). Elder has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Elder's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Cecconi has started two games with set spreads, and the Guardians went 1-1-0. The Guardians were named the moneyline underdog for two Cecconi starts this season -- they lost both.

Braves vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (58.9%)

Braves vs Guardians Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Braves vs. Guardians reveal Atlanta as the favorite (-136) and Cleveland as the underdog (+116) on the road.

Braves vs Guardians Spread

The Braves are hosting the Guardians and are favored by 1.5 runs (+155 to cover) on the runline. Cleveland is -188 to cover.

Braves vs Guardians Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Braves-Guardians contest on April 10, with the over available at -112 and the under at -108.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Cleveland Guardians on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Braves have been chosen as favorites in 11 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (72.7%) in those games.

This season Atlanta has been victorious three times in six chances when named as a favorite of at least -136 on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have gone over the total this season in five of their 13 opportunities.

In 13 games with a line this season, the Braves have a mark of 8-5-0 against the spread.

The Guardians have won 63.6% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (7-4).

Cleveland is 4-3 (winning 57.1% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer.

The Guardians have played in 13 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total five times (5-8-0).

The Guardians have a 9-4-0 record ATS this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Drake Baldwin leads Atlanta in OBP (.390), slugging percentage (.623) and total hits (17) this season. He has a .321 batting average.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, he is 22nd in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.

Baldwin will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .381 with two home runs and seven RBIs.

Mauricio Dubon has four doubles, two home runs and two walks. He's batting .333 and slugging .556 with an on-base percentage of .362.

His batting average is 13th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 52nd, and his slugging percentage 23rd.

Dubon takes a five-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with three doubles, a home run and three RBIs.

Matt Olson has collected 14 base hits, an OBP of .368 and a slugging percentage of .580 this season.

Olson heads into this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .222 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and two RBIs.

Ozzie Albies has three home runs, five RBI and a batting average of .275 this season.

Albies has safely hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .150 with a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Guardians Player Leaders

Chase DeLauter has 11 hits, a team-best for the Guardians. He's batting .275 and slugging .675 with an on-base percentage of .333.

He ranks 47th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Steven Kwan's .347 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .245 with an on-base percentage of .327.

He is 78th in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage and 109th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Brayan Rocchio has an on-base percentage of .356, a team-best for the Guardians.

Jose Ramirez has three doubles, a home run and six walks while hitting .163.

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