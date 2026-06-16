Braves vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 16

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the San Francisco Giants.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Braves vs Giants Game Info

Atlanta Braves (46-25) vs. San Francisco Giants (29-43)

Date: Tuesday, June 16, 2026

Tuesday, June 16, 2026 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: BravesVsn and NBCS-BA

Braves vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-162) | SF: (+136)

ATL: (-162) | SF: (+136) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+136) | SF: +1.5 (-164)

ATL: -1.5 (+136) | SF: +1.5 (-164) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Braves vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Grant Holmes (Braves) - 4-2, 4.05 ERA vs Adrian Houser (Giants) - 2-6, 5.54 ERA

The Braves will give the ball to Grant Holmes (4-2, 4.05 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Giants will turn to Adrian Houser (2-6, 5.54 ERA). Holmes' team is 9-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Holmes' team has won 69.2% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (9-4). The Giants have a 5-8-0 ATS record in Houser's 13 starts that had a set spread. The Giants have a 3-6 record in Houser's nine starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Braves vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (58.7%)

Braves vs Giants Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Giants-Braves, San Francisco is the underdog at +136, and Atlanta is -162 playing at home.

Braves vs Giants Spread

The Giants are at +1.5 on the runline against the Braves. The Giants are -164 to cover the spread, and the Braves are +136.

Braves vs Giants Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Braves-Giants game on June 16, with the over available at -124 and the under at +102.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. San Francisco Giants on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Giants Betting Trends

The Braves have been favorites in 54 games this season and have come away with the win 38 times (70.4%) in those contests.

This season Atlanta has been victorious nine times in 13 chances when named as a favorite of at least -162 on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 34 of their 70 opportunities.

The Braves have an against the spread mark of 41-29-0 in 70 games with a line this season.

The Giants have won 16 of the 45 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (35.6%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer, San Francisco has a 6-3 record (winning 66.7% of its games).

The Giants have played in 71 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 34 times (34-33-4).

The Giants have covered 42.3% of their games this season, going 30-41-0 ATS.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson leads Atlanta in total hits (75) this season while batting .270 with 39 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .340 and a slugging percentage of .554.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 51st, his on-base percentage ranks 67th, and he is 10th in slugging.

Olson will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .300 with three home runs, two walks and four RBIs.

Ozzie Albies has hit 10 homers this season while driving in 37 runs. He's batting .279 this season and slugging .438 with an on-base percentage of .334.

Among all qualifying players, he is 36th in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging percentage.

Michael Harris II has 74 hits this season and has a slash line of .303/.337/.512.

Harris has logged a hit or more in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .273 with a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Drake Baldwin has 13 home runs, 38 RBI and a batting average of .303 this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez has a .435 slugging percentage, which leads the Giants. He's batting .319 with an on-base percentage of .352.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average places him fifth, his on-base percentage is 48th, and he is 68th in slugging.

Casey Schmitt paces his team with 71 hits. He has a batting average of .276 while slugging .510 with an on-base percentage of .308.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 41st in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage.

Jung Hoo Lee has put up a team-best .364 on-base percentage.

Matt Chapman has 17 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 32 walks while hitting .261.

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