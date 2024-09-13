Braves vs Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 13

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

The MLB slate on Friday includes the Atlanta Braves facing the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Braves vs Dodgers Game Info

Atlanta Braves (79-67) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (87-59)

Date: Friday, September 13, 2024

Friday, September 13, 2024 Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: Apple TV+

Braves vs Dodgers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-110) | LAD: (-106)

ATL: (-110) | LAD: (-106) Spread: ATL: +1.5 (-176) | LAD: -1.5 (+146)

ATL: +1.5 (-176) | LAD: -1.5 (+146) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Braves vs Dodgers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Spencer Schwellenbach (Braves) - 5-7, 3.78 ERA vs Landon Knack (Dodgers) - 2-3, 3.00 ERA

The probable starters are Spencer Schwellenbach (5-7) for the Braves and Landon Knack (2-3) for the Dodgers. Schwellenbach's team is 7-10-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Schwellenbach's team is 5-7 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Dodgers are 2-6-0 against the spread when Knack starts. The Dodgers were the underdog on the moneyline for one Knack start this season -- they lost.

Braves vs Dodgers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (51%)

Braves vs Dodgers Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Braves vs. Dodgers reveal Atlanta as the favorite (-110) and Los Angeles as the underdog (-106) on the road.

Braves vs Dodgers Spread

The Dodgers are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Braves. The Dodgers are +146 to cover, while the Braves are -176 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Braves vs Dodgers Over/Under

The Braves-Dodgers contest on Sept. 13 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Braves vs Dodgers Betting Trends

The Braves have won in 64, or 56.1%, of the 114 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

The Braves and their opponents have gone over in 52 of their 144 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Braves are 67-77-0 against the spread in their 144 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Dodgers have a 5-11 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 31.2% of those games).

Los Angeles has a record of 5-11 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -106 or longer (31.2%).

The Dodgers have had an over/under set by bookmakers 144 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 79 of those games (79-63-2).

The Dodgers have covered 50.7% of their games this season, going 73-71-0 ATS.

Braves Player Leaders

Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta with 166 hits and an OBP of .376, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .557. He's batting .303.

Among qualified batters in the majors, he is sixth in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.

Matt Olson is batting .237 with 33 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 58 walks, while slugging .439 with an on-base percentage of .317.

Among all qualified, he is 111th in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging percentage.

Olson enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .444 with a double, three walks and three RBI.

Jorge Soler has collected 103 base hits, an OBP of .331 and a slugging percentage of .414 this season.

Soler heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .313 with three doubles, three walks and two RBI.

Orlando Arcia is batting .220 with a .272 OBP and 42 RBI for Atlanta this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has put up a slugging percentage of .617 and has 166 hits, both team-high figures for the Dodgers. He's batting .292 and with an on-base percentage of .375.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 13th, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is second in slugging.

Freddie Freeman is hitting .282 with 31 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 72 walks. He's slugging .481 with an on-base percentage of .380.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 21st, his on-base percentage is eighth, and he is 25th in slugging.

Mookie Betts has put up a team-best .395 on-base percentage.

Teoscar Hernandez has 29 doubles, two triples, 28 home runs and 47 walks while hitting .267.

Braves vs Dodgers Head to Head

5/5/2024: 5-1 LAD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-1 LAD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/4/2024: 11-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

11-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 5/3/2024: 4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/3/2023: 3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/2/2023: 4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/1/2023: 6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/31/2023: 8-7 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-7 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/24/2023: 4-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/23/2023: 8-1 LAD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

8-1 LAD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 6/26/2022: 5-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

