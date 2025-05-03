Braves vs Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 3

Odds updated as of 8:11 a.m.

The Atlanta Braves are among the MLB squads busy on Saturday, versus the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Braves vs Dodgers Game Info

Atlanta Braves (14-17) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (22-10)

Date: Saturday, May 3, 2025

Saturday, May 3, 2025 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FOX

Braves vs Dodgers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-112) | LAD: (-104)

ATL: (-112) | LAD: (-104) Spread: ATL: +1.5 (-176) | LAD: -1.5 (+146)

ATL: +1.5 (-176) | LAD: -1.5 (+146) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Braves vs Dodgers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Spencer Schwellenbach (Braves) - 1-2, 2.87 ERA vs Roki Sasaki (Dodgers) - 0-1, 3.55 ERA

The Braves will look to Spencer Schwellenbach (1-2) against the Dodgers and Roki Sasaki (0-1). When Schwellenbach starts, his team is 2-4-0 against the spread this season. Schwellenbach's team has a record of 3-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Dodgers have gone 4-2-0 against the spread when Sasaki starts. The Dodgers were the underdog on the moneyline for two Sasaki starts this season -- they split the games.

Braves vs Dodgers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (54.8%)

Braves vs Dodgers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Dodgers-Braves, Los Angeles is the underdog at -104, and Atlanta is -112 playing at home.

Braves vs Dodgers Spread

The Dodgers are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Braves. The Dodgers are +146 to cover, while the Braves are -176 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Braves vs Dodgers Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Braves-Dodgers on May 3, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Braves vs Dodgers Betting Trends

The Braves have won in 12, or 54.5%, of the 22 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Atlanta has come away with a win 12 times in 21 chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Braves' games have gone over the total in 14 of their 31 opportunities.

The Braves are 15-16-0 against the spread in their 31 games that had a posted line this season.

The Dodgers have been the moneyline underdog three total times this season. They've finished 1-2 in those games.

Los Angeles has played as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer in only two games this season, which it split 1-1.

In the 32 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Dodgers, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 18 times (18-14-0).

The Dodgers have a 16-16-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson is batting .236 with five doubles, five home runs and 24 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .378 and a slugging percentage of .418.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 100th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 73rd in slugging.

Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves in OBP (.439) and total hits (26) this season. He's batting .277 while slugging .468.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 44th in batting average, third in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging percentage.

Ozzie Albies has collected 29 base hits, an OBP of .289 and a slugging percentage of .360 this season.

Michael Harris II is batting .227 with a .246 OBP and 19 RBI for Atlanta this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Teoscar Hernandez has a slugging percentage of .605 and has 36 hits, both team-best marks for the Dodgers. He's batting .303 and with an on-base percentage of .323.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 19th in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage.

Shohei Ohtani has a .381 OBP to pace his team. He has a batting average of .277 while slugging .538.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 44th, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is 14th in slugging.

Mookie Betts is hitting .259 with three doubles, a triple, five home runs and 14 walks.

Tommy Edman has four doubles, a triple, eight home runs and six walks while batting .252.

Braves vs Dodgers Head to Head

5/2/2025: 2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/2/2025: 6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 4/1/2025: 3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 3/31/2025: 6-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

6-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/16/2024: 9-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/15/2024: 9-2 LAD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

9-2 LAD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/14/2024: 10-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

10-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/13/2024: 6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/5/2024: 5-1 LAD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-1 LAD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/4/2024: 11-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

