Braves vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 25

The Friday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Braves vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Atlanta Braves (10-14) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (14-11)

Date: Friday, April 25, 2025

Friday, April 25, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: MLB Network, ARID, and FDSSO

Braves vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-122) | ARI: (+104)

ATL: (-122) | ARI: (+104) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+130) | ARI: +1.5 (-156)

ATL: -1.5 (+130) | ARI: +1.5 (-156) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Braves vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale (Braves) - 0-2, 6.17 ERA vs Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks) - 1-3, 5.60 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Chris Sale (0-2) to the mound, while Zac Gallen (1-3) will get the nod for the Diamondbacks. Sale and his team have a record of 1-4-0 against the spread when he starts. Sale's team is 2-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Diamondbacks have a 2-3-0 ATS record in Gallen's five starts with a set spread. The Diamondbacks were the moneyline underdog for two Gallen starts this season -- they split the games.

Braves vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (52.2%)

Braves vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Braves vs. Diamondbacks reveal Atlanta as the favorite (-122) and Arizona as the underdog (+104) despite being the home team.

Braves vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Braves are at the Diamondbacks and are favored by 1.5 runs (+130 to cover) on the runline. Arizona is -156 to cover.

Braves vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

Braves versus Diamondbacks on April 25 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Braves vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Braves have been favorites in 17 games this season and have come away with the win nine times (52.9%) in those contests.

This year Atlanta has won six of 12 games when listed as at least -122 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Braves have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 11 of 24 chances this season.

The Braves are 10-14-0 against the spread in their 24 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Diamondbacks have been the underdog on the moneyline four total times this season. They've finished 2-2 in those games.

Arizona has played as a moneyline underdog of +104 or longer in just two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The Diamondbacks have played in 24 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 12 times (12-10-2).

The Diamondbacks have collected a 12-12-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.500) and total hits (21) this season. He's batting .318 batting average while slugging .530.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 16th, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is 26th in slugging.

Ozhaino Jurdy Jiandro Albies is hitting .234 with three doubles, four home runs and nine walks, while slugging .394 with an on-base percentage of .301.

His batting average is 93rd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 104th, and his slugging percentage 89th.

Albies takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .150 with a walk.

Matt Olson has 20 hits this season and has a slash line of .238/.373/.429.

Olson brings an eight-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .303 with a double, three home runs, seven walks and eight RBI.

Austin Riley leads Atlanta with a slugging percentage of .520, fueled by 10 extra-base hits.

Riley takes a five-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .400 with a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll has accumulated a team-high .670 slugging percentage. He's batting .321 with an on-base percentage of .395.

Including all the qualified players in the majors, his batting average places him 13th, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is fourth in slugging.

Carroll heads into this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .318 with a double, three home runs, three walks and five RBI.

Josh Naylor is batting .323 with six doubles, four home runs and 12 walks. He's slugging .510 with an on-base percentage of .394.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 12th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging percentage.

Geraldo Perdomo is hitting .256 with four doubles, three home runs and 17 walks.

Pavin Smith's 23 hits and .487 on-base percentage are both team-highs.

