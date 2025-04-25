Braves vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 25
The Friday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Arizona Diamondbacks.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Braves vs Diamondbacks Game Info
- Atlanta Braves (10-14) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (14-11)
- Date: Friday, April 25, 2025
- Time: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona
- Coverage: MLB Network, ARID, and FDSSO
Braves vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: ATL: (-122) | ARI: (+104)
- Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+130) | ARI: +1.5 (-156)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Braves vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale (Braves) - 0-2, 6.17 ERA vs Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks) - 1-3, 5.60 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Chris Sale (0-2) to the mound, while Zac Gallen (1-3) will get the nod for the Diamondbacks. Sale and his team have a record of 1-4-0 against the spread when he starts. Sale's team is 2-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Diamondbacks have a 2-3-0 ATS record in Gallen's five starts with a set spread. The Diamondbacks were the moneyline underdog for two Gallen starts this season -- they split the games.
Braves vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Diamondbacks win (52.2%)
Braves vs Diamondbacks Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Braves vs. Diamondbacks reveal Atlanta as the favorite (-122) and Arizona as the underdog (+104) despite being the home team.
Braves vs Diamondbacks Spread
- The Braves are at the Diamondbacks and are favored by 1.5 runs (+130 to cover) on the runline. Arizona is -156 to cover.
Braves vs Diamondbacks Over/Under
- Braves versus Diamondbacks on April 25 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.
Braves vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends
- The Braves have been favorites in 17 games this season and have come away with the win nine times (52.9%) in those contests.
- This year Atlanta has won six of 12 games when listed as at least -122 on the moneyline.
- Contests with the Braves have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 11 of 24 chances this season.
- The Braves are 10-14-0 against the spread in their 24 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Diamondbacks have been the underdog on the moneyline four total times this season. They've finished 2-2 in those games.
- Arizona has played as a moneyline underdog of +104 or longer in just two games this season, which it split 1-1.
- The Diamondbacks have played in 24 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 12 times (12-10-2).
- The Diamondbacks have collected a 12-12-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).
Braves Player Leaders
- Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.500) and total hits (21) this season. He's batting .318 batting average while slugging .530.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 16th, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is 26th in slugging.
- Ozhaino Jurdy Jiandro Albies is hitting .234 with three doubles, four home runs and nine walks, while slugging .394 with an on-base percentage of .301.
- His batting average is 93rd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 104th, and his slugging percentage 89th.
- Albies takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .150 with a walk.
- Matt Olson has 20 hits this season and has a slash line of .238/.373/.429.
- Olson brings an eight-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .303 with a double, three home runs, seven walks and eight RBI.
- Austin Riley leads Atlanta with a slugging percentage of .520, fueled by 10 extra-base hits.
- Riley takes a five-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .400 with a home run, two walks and four RBI.
Diamondbacks Player Leaders
- Corbin Carroll has accumulated a team-high .670 slugging percentage. He's batting .321 with an on-base percentage of .395.
- Including all the qualified players in the majors, his batting average places him 13th, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is fourth in slugging.
- Carroll heads into this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .318 with a double, three home runs, three walks and five RBI.
- Josh Naylor is batting .323 with six doubles, four home runs and 12 walks. He's slugging .510 with an on-base percentage of .394.
- Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 12th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging percentage.
- Geraldo Perdomo is hitting .256 with four doubles, three home runs and 17 walks.
- Pavin Smith's 23 hits and .487 on-base percentage are both team-highs.
