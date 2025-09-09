Braves vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 9

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The MLB's Tuesday slate includes the Atlanta Braves facing the Chicago Cubs.

Braves vs Cubs Game Info

Atlanta Braves (65-79) vs. Chicago Cubs (81-63)

Date: Tuesday, September 9, 2025

Tuesday, September 9, 2025 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSO and MARQ

Braves vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-108) | CHC: (-108)

ATL: (-108) | CHC: (-108) Spread: ATL: +1.5 (-188) | CHC: -1.5 (+155)

ATL: +1.5 (-188) | CHC: -1.5 (+155) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Braves vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider (Braves) - 5-12, 4.97 ERA vs Cade Horton (Cubs) - 9-4, 2.78 ERA

The Braves will give the nod to Spencer Strider (5-12) versus the Cubs and Cade Horton (9-4). Strider and his team are 5-14-0 ATS this season when he starts. Strider's team has won 31.2% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (5-11). The Cubs have a 9-10-0 ATS record in Horton's 19 starts that had a set spread. The Cubs are 1-4 in Horton's five starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Braves vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (55.1%)

Braves vs Cubs Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Braves-Cubs, Atlanta is the favorite at -108, and Chicago is -108 playing on the road.

Braves vs Cubs Spread

Braves vs Cubs Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Braves-Cubs game on Sept. 9, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Braves vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Braves have been favorites in 89 games this season and have come away with the win 46 times (51.7%) in those contests.

This season Atlanta has been victorious 47 times in 90 chances when named as a favorite of at least -108 on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have gone over in 60 of their 138 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Braves have posted a record of 61-77-0 against the spread this season.

The Cubs have won 41% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (16-23).

Chicago is 16-23 (winning 41% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -108 or longer.

The Cubs have played in 140 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 65 times (65-66-9).

The Cubs have a 63-77-0 record ATS this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has 150 hits and an OBP of .368 to go with a slugging percentage of .466. All three of those stats are best among Atlanta hitters this season. He has a .272 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 45th in slugging.

Olson will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .353 with two home runs, two walks and three RBIs.

Ozzie Albies has 21 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 50 walks. He's batting .242 and slugging .374 with an on-base percentage of .308.

Among qualifiers, he is 110th in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage and 132nd in slugging percentage.

Albies has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with a triple, two home runs and three RBIs.

Michael Harris II has collected 133 base hits, an OBP of .264 and a slugging percentage of .401 this season.

Marcell Ozuna is batting .225 with a .353 OBP and 62 RBI for Atlanta this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker has a team-best .381 on-base percentage. He's batting .270 and slugging .472.

He ranks 41st in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Pete Crow-Armstrong paces his team with 133 hits. He has a batting average of .252 while slugging .492 with an on-base percentage of .291.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 90th in batting average, 135th in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage.

Nico Hoerner has a .388 slugging percentage, which leads the Cubs.

Seiya Suzuki is batting .243 with 29 doubles, three triples, 27 home runs and 64 walks.

Braves vs Cubs Head to Head

9/8/2025: 4-1 ATL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-1 ATL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/3/2025: 5-1 ATL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-1 ATL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/2/2025: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 9/1/2025: 7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/23/2024: 3-0 ATL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-0 ATL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/22/2024: 9-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

9-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/21/2024: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-3 CHC (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/15/2024: 7-1 CHC (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

7-1 CHC (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/14/2024: 7-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

7-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 5/13/2024: 2-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

