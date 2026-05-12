Braves vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 12
Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.
The Atlanta Braves will face the Chicago Cubs in MLB action on Tuesday.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Braves vs Cubs Game Info
- Atlanta Braves (28-13) vs. Chicago Cubs (27-14)
- Date: Tuesday, May 12, 2026
- Time: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia
- Coverage: TBS, BravesVsn, and MARQ
Braves vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: ATL: (-124) | CHC: (+106)
- Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+160) | CHC: +1.5 (-194)
- Total: 9 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)
Braves vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Grant Holmes (Braves) - 2-1, 4.34 ERA vs Colin Rea (Cubs) - 4-1, 4.03 ERA
The Braves will look to Grant Holmes (2-1) against the Cubs and Colin Rea (4-1). Holmes and his team are 5-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Holmes starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 5-2. The Cubs have gone 2-3-0 against the spread when Rea starts. The Cubs were the underdog on the moneyline for two Rea starts this season -- they split the games.
Braves vs Cubs Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Cubs win (61.3%)
Braves vs Cubs Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Braves vs. Cubs reveal Atlanta as the favorite (-124) and Chicago as the underdog (+106) on the road.
Braves vs Cubs Spread
- The Braves are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Cubs. The Braves are +160 to cover, and the Cubs are -194.
Braves vs Cubs Over/Under
- The Braves-Cubs game on May 12 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -112 and the under at -108.
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Braves vs Cubs Betting Trends
- The Braves have been victorious in 23, or 74.2%, of the 31 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- Atlanta has a record of 19-6 when favored by -124 or more this year.
- The Braves and their opponents have hit the over in 18 of their 41 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Braves have an against the spread mark of 28-13-0 in 41 games with a line this season.
- The Cubs have been the underdog on the moneyline 13 total times this season. They've finished 7-6 in those games.
- In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer, Chicago has a record of 3-2 (60%).
- The Cubs have played in 40 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 24 times (24-16-0).
- The Cubs have covered 47.5% of their games this season, going 19-21-0 against the spread.
Braves Player Leaders
- Matt Olson leads Atlanta with 47 hits, batting .296 this season with 29 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .377 and a slugging percentage of .654.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he is 25th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.
- Olson will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .263 with two home runs, two walks and four RBIs.
- Drake Baldwin is slashing .297/.383/.509 this season and leads the Braves with an OPS of .892.
- Among qualified batters, his batting average places him 24th, his on-base percentage 20th, and his slugging percentage 29th.
- Baldwin brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .167 with a home run, four walks and two RBIs.
- Ozzie Albies has an OPS of .862, fueled by an OBP of .356 and a team-best slugging percentage of .506 this season.
- Michael Harris II has been key for Atlanta with 40 hits, an OBP of .341 plus a slugging percentage of .516.
- Harris has hit safely in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .286 with a double and an RBI.
Cubs Player Leaders
- Nico Hoerner has a .426 slugging percentage, which paces the Cubs. He's batting .278 with an on-base percentage of .351.
- Including all qualified players, he ranks 43rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 60th and he is 66th in slugging.
- Ian Happ paces his team with 34 hits and a .367 OBP. He has a batting average of .233 while slugging .473.
- He ranks 113th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging percentage in MLB.
- Dansby Swanson is hitting .201 with three doubles, a triple, six home runs and 22 walks.
- Michael Busch has eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and 24 walks while hitting .238.
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