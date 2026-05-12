Braves vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 12

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The Atlanta Braves will face the Chicago Cubs in MLB action on Tuesday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Braves vs Cubs Game Info

Atlanta Braves (28-13) vs. Chicago Cubs (27-14)

Date: Tuesday, May 12, 2026

Tuesday, May 12, 2026 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: TBS, BravesVsn, and MARQ

Braves vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-124) | CHC: (+106)

ATL: (-124) | CHC: (+106) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+160) | CHC: +1.5 (-194)

ATL: -1.5 (+160) | CHC: +1.5 (-194) Total: 9 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Braves vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Grant Holmes (Braves) - 2-1, 4.34 ERA vs Colin Rea (Cubs) - 4-1, 4.03 ERA

The Braves will look to Grant Holmes (2-1) against the Cubs and Colin Rea (4-1). Holmes and his team are 5-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Holmes starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 5-2. The Cubs have gone 2-3-0 against the spread when Rea starts. The Cubs were the underdog on the moneyline for two Rea starts this season -- they split the games.

Braves vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (61.3%)

Braves vs Cubs Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Braves vs. Cubs reveal Atlanta as the favorite (-124) and Chicago as the underdog (+106) on the road.

Braves vs Cubs Spread

The Braves are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Cubs. The Braves are +160 to cover, and the Cubs are -194.

Braves vs Cubs Over/Under

The Braves-Cubs game on May 12 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -112 and the under at -108.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago Cubs on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Braves have been victorious in 23, or 74.2%, of the 31 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Atlanta has a record of 19-6 when favored by -124 or more this year.

The Braves and their opponents have hit the over in 18 of their 41 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Braves have an against the spread mark of 28-13-0 in 41 games with a line this season.

The Cubs have been the underdog on the moneyline 13 total times this season. They've finished 7-6 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer, Chicago has a record of 3-2 (60%).

The Cubs have played in 40 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 24 times (24-16-0).

The Cubs have covered 47.5% of their games this season, going 19-21-0 against the spread.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson leads Atlanta with 47 hits, batting .296 this season with 29 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .377 and a slugging percentage of .654.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he is 25th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Olson will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .263 with two home runs, two walks and four RBIs.

Drake Baldwin is slashing .297/.383/.509 this season and leads the Braves with an OPS of .892.

Among qualified batters, his batting average places him 24th, his on-base percentage 20th, and his slugging percentage 29th.

Baldwin brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .167 with a home run, four walks and two RBIs.

Ozzie Albies has an OPS of .862, fueled by an OBP of .356 and a team-best slugging percentage of .506 this season.

Michael Harris II has been key for Atlanta with 40 hits, an OBP of .341 plus a slugging percentage of .516.

Harris has hit safely in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .286 with a double and an RBI.

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner has a .426 slugging percentage, which paces the Cubs. He's batting .278 with an on-base percentage of .351.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 43rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 60th and he is 66th in slugging.

Ian Happ paces his team with 34 hits and a .367 OBP. He has a batting average of .233 while slugging .473.

He ranks 113th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging percentage in MLB.

Dansby Swanson is hitting .201 with three doubles, a triple, six home runs and 22 walks.

Michael Busch has eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and 24 walks while hitting .238.

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