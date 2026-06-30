Braves vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 30

Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.

The Atlanta Braves will face the St. Louis Cardinals in MLB action on Tuesday.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Braves vs Cardinals Game Info

Atlanta Braves (49-33) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (43-38)

Date: Tuesday, June 30, 2026

Tuesday, June 30, 2026 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: BravesVsn and Cardinals.TV

Braves vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-144) | STL: (+122)

ATL: (-144) | STL: (+122) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+136) | STL: +1.5 (-164)

ATL: -1.5 (+136) | STL: +1.5 (-164) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Braves vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Martín Pérez (Braves) - 6-4, 3.00 ERA vs Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals) - 3-5, 5.56 ERA

The probable pitchers are Martin Perez (6-4) for the Braves and Matthew Liberatore (3-5) for the Cardinals. Pérez's team is 7-5-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Perez starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 5-3. The Cardinals have an 8-8-0 ATS record in Liberatore's 16 starts with a set spread. The Cardinals are 6-5 in Liberatore's 11 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Braves vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (60.4%)

Braves vs Cardinals Moneyline

St. Louis is the underdog, +122 on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a -144 favorite at home.

Braves vs Cardinals Spread

The Braves are hosting the Cardinals and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Braves are +136 to cover the runline, with the Cardinals being -164.

Braves vs Cardinals Over/Under

An over/under of 9.5 has been set for Braves-Cardinals on June 30, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Braves have been victorious in 40, or 65.6%, of the 61 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Atlanta has been victorious 19 times in 31 chances when named as a favorite of at least -144 on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have hit the over in 37 of their 80 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Braves are 43-37-0 against the spread in their 80 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cardinals have a 27-27 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50% of those games).

St. Louis has a 9-9 record (winning 50% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +122 or longer.

In the 80 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Cardinals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 34 times (34-41-5).

The Cardinals have put together a 46-34-0 record ATS this season (covering 57.5% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has 88 hits and an OBP of .345 to go with a slugging percentage of .530. All three of those stats are tops among Atlanta hitters this season. He has a .276 batting average, as well.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 39th, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is 13th in slugging.

Ozzie Albies is hitting .274 with 14 doubles, 12 home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .433 with an on-base percentage of .325.

He ranks 43rd in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage and 73rd in slugging in MLB.

Mauricio Dubon has collected 78 base hits, an OBP of .316 and a slugging percentage of .421 this season.

Dubon takes a seven-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 games he is batting .317 with four doubles, two home runs, a walk and five RBIs.

Michael Harris II is batting .297 with a .329 OBP and 43 RBI for Atlanta this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson has 20 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 30 walks while batting .280. He's slugging .476 with an on-base percentage of .348.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 32nd, his on-base percentage is 50th, and he is 38th in slugging.

Jordan Walker's 90 hits and .516 slugging percentage both pace his team. He has a batting average of .290 with an on-base percentage of .343.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 19th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging percentage.

Ivan Herrera has an on-base percentage of .397, a team-high for the Cardinals.

JJ Wetherholt is hitting .265 with eight doubles, 12 home runs and 35 walks.

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