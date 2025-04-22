Braves vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 22

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The Atlanta Braves will face the St. Louis Cardinals in MLB action on Tuesday.

Braves vs Cardinals Game Info

Atlanta Braves (9-13) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (9-14)

Date: Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Tuesday, April 22, 2025 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSO and FDSMW

Braves vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-136) | STL: (+116)

ATL: (-136) | STL: (+116) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+146) | STL: +1.5 (-178)

ATL: -1.5 (+146) | STL: +1.5 (-178) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Braves vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider (Braves) - 0-1, 3.60 ERA vs Andre Pallante (Cardinals) - 2-1, 3.22 ERA

The probable pitchers are Spencer Strider (0-1) for the Braves and Andre Pallante (2-1) for the Cardinals. Strider and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Strider's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. When Pallante starts, the Cardinals have gone 2-2-0 against the spread. The Cardinals have a 2-2 record in Pallante's four starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Braves vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cardinals win (51.7%)

Braves vs Cardinals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cardinals-Braves, St. Louis is the underdog at +116, and Atlanta is -136 playing at home.

Braves vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are +1.5 on the run line against the Braves. The Cardinals are -178 to cover, and the Braves are +146.

Braves vs Cardinals Over/Under

The Braves-Cardinals contest on April 22 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Braves vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Braves have been victorious in eight, or 53.3%, of the 15 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Atlanta has a record of 4-4 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -136 or more on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have hit the over in 10 of their 22 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Braves are 9-13-0 against the spread in their 22 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cardinals have compiled a 7-10 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 41.2% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer, St. Louis has a 2-5 record (winning just 28.6% of its games).

In the 23 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Cardinals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 13 times (13-9-1).

The Cardinals are 11-12-0 ATS this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.481) and total hits (20) this season. He's batting .323 batting average while slugging .548.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 15th in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.

Ozuna has recorded at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .313 with a home run, three walks and an RBI.

Ozhaino Jurdy Jiandro Albies has three doubles, four home runs and nine walks. He's batting .235 and slugging .412 with an on-base percentage of .309.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 90th in batting average, 108th in on-base percentage and 87th in slugging percentage.

Matt Olson has 18 hits this season and has a slash line of .237/.376/.408.

Olson enters this game with six games in a row with at least one hit. In his last 10 games he is batting .294 with a double, two home runs, six walks and eight RBI.

Austin Riley leads Atlanta in slugging percentage (.522) thanks to 10 extra-base hits.

Riley has safely hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan has racked up 32 hits with a .392 on-base percentage and a .533 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Cardinals. He's batting .356.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks third in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage.

Nolan James Arenado has seven doubles, two home runs and 12 walks while batting .282. He's slugging .449 with an on-base percentage of .385.

He is 52nd in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and 60th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Lars Nootbaar is hitting .238 with three doubles, three home runs and 17 walks.

Victor Scott II has three doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks while batting .264.

Braves vs Cardinals Head to Head

4/21/2025: 7-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

7-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 7/21/2024: 6-2 STL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-2 STL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/20/2024: 9-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

9-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/20/2024: 3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/26/2024: 4-1 STL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-1 STL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/24/2024: 4-3 STL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-3 STL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/7/2023: 8-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270)

8-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270) 9/6/2023: 11-6 STL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -330, Underdog Moneyline: +265)

11-6 STL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -330, Underdog Moneyline: +265) 9/5/2023: 10-6 STL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

10-6 STL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 4/5/2023: 5-2 ATL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

