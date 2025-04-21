Braves vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 21

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The Atlanta Braves are among the MLB teams busy on Monday, versus the St. Louis Cardinals.

Braves vs Cardinals Game Info

Atlanta Braves (8-13) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (9-13)

Date: Monday, April 21, 2025

Monday, April 21, 2025 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSO and FDSMW

Braves vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-180) | STL: (+152)

ATL: (-180) | STL: (+152) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+115) | STL: +1.5 (-138)

ATL: -1.5 (+115) | STL: +1.5 (-138) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Braves vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Spencer Schwellenbach (Braves) - 1-1, 2.55 ERA vs Erick Fedde (Cardinals) - 1-2, 3.43 ERA

The Braves will call on Spencer Schwellenbach (1-1) against the Cardinals and Erick Fedde (1-2). Schwellenbach's team is 2-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Schwellenbach's team has a record of 2-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Fedde starts, the Cardinals have gone 1-3-0 against the spread. The Cardinals have a 1-2 record in Fedde's three starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Braves vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (64.2%)

Braves vs Cardinals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cardinals-Braves, St. Louis is the underdog at +152, and Atlanta is -180 playing at home.

Braves vs Cardinals Spread

The Braves are hosting the Cardinals and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Braves are +115 to cover the runline, with the Cardinals being -138.

Braves vs Cardinals Over/Under

The over/under for the Braves versus Cardinals contest on April 21 has been set at 8.5, with -102 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under.

Braves vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Braves have come away with seven wins in the 14 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Atlanta has a record of 2-1 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -180 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Braves have gone over the total set by bookmakers in nine of 21 chances this season.

The Braves have an against the spread record of 9-12-0 in 21 games with a line this season.

The Cardinals are 7-9 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 43.8% of those games).

St. Louis has not yet won a game when it entered play as a moneyline underdog with odds of +152 or longer in three chances.

The Cardinals have played in 22 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 12 times (12-9-1).

The Cardinals are 10-12-0 against the spread this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta with 18 hits and an OBP of .468 this season. He has a .305 batting average and a slugging percentage of .542.

Among all qualified batters, he ranks 24th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is 20th in slugging.

Ozuna has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .278 with a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Ozhaino Jurdy Jiandro Albies has three doubles, four home runs and eight walks. He's batting .244 and slugging .427 with an on-base percentage of .311.

He ranks 83rd in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage and 72nd in slugging in MLB.

Matt Olson has 17 hits this season and has a slash line of .233/.371/.411.

Olson has logged a hit or more in five straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .375 with a double, two home runs, three walks and five RBI.

Austin Riley leads Atlanta with a slugging percentage of .483, fueled by nine extra-base hits.

Riley takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .190 with a home run and two RBI.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan has racked up 31 hits with a .540 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Cardinals. He's batting .356 and with an on-base percentage of .387.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he is fourth in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage.

Nolan James Arenado's .395 on-base percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .288 while slugging .452.

He is 42nd in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and 55th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Lars Nootbaar is hitting .253 with three doubles, three home runs and 17 walks.

Victor Scott II has two doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks while batting .235.

