Angels vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 9

The Los Angeles Angels are among the MLB teams playing on Monday, up against the Athletics.

Angels vs Athletics Game Info

Los Angeles Angels (30-34) vs. Athletics (26-41)

Date: Monday, June 9, 2025

Monday, June 9, 2025 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: FDSW and NBCS-CA

Angels vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAA: (-154) | OAK: (+130)

LAA: (-154) | OAK: (+130) Spread: LAA: -1.5 (+132) | OAK: +1.5 (-160)

LAA: -1.5 (+132) | OAK: +1.5 (-160) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Angels vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yusei Kikuchi (Angels) - 1-5, 3.23 ERA vs Jeffrey Springs (Athletics) - 5-4, 4.66 ERA

The probable pitchers are Yusei Kikuchi (1-5) for the Angels and Jeffrey Springs (5-4) for the Athletics. Kikuchi's team is 8-5-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Kikuchi starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-1. The Athletics have a 6-6-0 ATS record in Springs' 12 starts that had a set spread. The Athletics are 4-4 in Springs' eight starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Angels vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Angels win (52.3%)

Angels vs Athletics Moneyline

The Angels vs Athletics moneyline has the Angels as a -154 favorite, while the Athletics are a +130 underdog on the road.

Angels vs Athletics Spread

The Angels are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Angels are +132 to cover, while the Athletics are -160 to cover.

Angels vs Athletics Over/Under

The Angels-Athletics game on June 9 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -105 and the under at -115.

Angels vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Angels have won in five, or 45.5%, of the 11 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year, the Angels have won three of six games when listed as at least -154 or better on the moneyline.

The Angels and their opponents have hit the over in 33 of their 64 games with a total this season.

The Angels have an against the spread record of 32-32-0 in 64 games with a line this season.

The Athletics have a 15-32 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 31.9% of those games).

The Athletics have gone 6-17 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer (26.1%).

The Athletics have played in 67 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 38 times (38-26-3).

The Athletics have a 30-37-0 record ATS this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward has 12 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 19 walks while hitting .212. He has an on-base percentage of .264 and a slugging percentage of .490.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 154th, his on-base percentage ranks 162nd, and he is 28th in slugging.

Ward hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .150 with a double, two home runs, a walk and seven RBIs.

Nolan Schanuel has a slash line of .272/.372/.382 this season and a team-best OPS of .754.

Among qualifying batters, he is 53rd in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage and 119th in slugging percentage.

Zach Neto has 50 hits and is batting .267 this season.

Jo Adell is batting .220 with a .293 OBP and 29 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Jacob Wilson has racked up an on-base percentage of .408, a slugging percentage of .528, and has 93 hits, all club-highs for the Athletics (while batting .372).

He ranks second in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in the big leagues.

Wilson heads into this matchup on a nine-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .465 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and eight RBIs.

Brent Rooker has 13 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 26 walks while batting .271. He's slugging .474 with an on-base percentage of .340.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 55th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging percentage.

Tyler Soderstrom is hitting .260 with 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 28 walks.

Lawrence Butler is hitting .273 with 22 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 26 walks.

Angels vs Athletics Head to Head

5/22/2025: 10-5 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

10-5 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/21/2025: 10-5 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

10-5 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/20/2025: 7-5 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

7-5 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/19/2025: 4-3 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-3 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/28/2024: 8-6 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-6 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/27/2024: 3-1 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-1 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/26/2024: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/25/2024: 6-5 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-5 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/21/2024: 8-5 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-5 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/20/2024: 8-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

