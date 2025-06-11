Braves vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 11

Odds updated as of 2:12 p.m.

The Wednesday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Milwaukee Brewers.

Braves vs Brewers Game Info

Atlanta Braves (28-38) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (36-32)

Date: Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Wednesday, June 11, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FDSWI and FDSSO

Braves vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-172) | MIL: (+144)

ATL: (-172) | MIL: (+144) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (-105) | MIL: +1.5 (-114)

ATL: -1.5 (-105) | MIL: +1.5 (-114) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Braves vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Spencer Schwellenbach (Braves) - 4-4, 3.24 ERA vs Chad Patrick (Brewers) - 3-5, 2.84 ERA

The probable starters are Spencer Schwellenbach (4-4) for the Braves and Chad Patrick (3-5) for the Brewers. Schwellenbach's team is 5-7-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Schwellenbach's team has won 58.3% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (7-5). When Patrick starts, the Brewers are 6-6-0 against the spread. The Brewers have been the underdog on the moneyline in five of Patrick's starts this season, and they went 2-3 in those matchups.

Braves vs Brewers Moneyline

Atlanta is the favorite, -172 on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a +144 underdog despite being at home.

Braves vs Brewers Spread

The Brewers are hosting the Braves, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Brewers are -105 to cover the spread, and the Braves are -114.

Braves vs Brewers Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Braves-Brewers contest on June 11, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Braves vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Braves have come away with 24 wins in the 48 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Atlanta has been victorious 12 times in 19 chances when named as a favorite of at least -172 on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 24 of their 64 opportunities.

The Braves are 28-36-0 against the spread in their 64 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Brewers have put together a 12-21 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 36.4% of those games).

Milwaukee is 1-2 (winning only 33.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +144 or longer.

In the 67 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Brewers, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 26 times (26-40-1).

The Brewers have a 35-32-0 record ATS this season (covering 52.2% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson leads Atlanta with 58 hits, batting .238 this season with 29 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .345 and a slugging percentage of .471.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 116th, his on-base percentage ranks 57th, and he is 43rd in slugging.

Olson has recorded at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and seven RBIs.

Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta with an OBP of .395 this season while batting .257 with 50 walks and 30 runs scored. He's slugging .423.

Among all qualified batters, he ranks 80th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and 84th in slugging percentage.

Austin Riley has hit 11 homers with a team-high .450 SLG this season.

Ozzie Albies is batting .232 with a .310 OBP and 24 RBI for Atlanta this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Jackson Chourio has a team-best slugging percentage (.441) while leading the Brewers in hits (74). He's batting .257 and with an on-base percentage of .283.

Including all the qualified players in the majors, he is 80th in batting average, 147th in on-base percentage and 65th in slugging percentage.

Christian Yelich has five doubles, 13 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .233. He's slugging .417 with an on-base percentage of .320.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 127th in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage and 90th in slugging percentage.

Brice Turang is hitting .261 with eight doubles, four home runs and 33 walks.

Sal Frelick is hitting .284 with six doubles, three triples, four home runs and 20 walks.

Braves vs Brewers Head to Head

6/10/2025: 4-1 MIL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-1 MIL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/9/2025: 7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 8/8/2024: 16-7 MIL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

16-7 MIL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/7/2024: 8-5 MIL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

8-5 MIL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/6/2024: 10-0 MIL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

10-0 MIL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/31/2024: 6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/30/2024: 5-1 ATL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-1 ATL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/29/2024: 8-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

8-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/30/2023: 8-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

8-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 7/29/2023: 11-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

