Braves vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 10

The MLB's Tuesday slate includes the Atlanta Braves taking on the Milwaukee Brewers.

Braves vs Brewers Game Info

Atlanta Braves (28-37) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (35-32)

Date: Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Tuesday, June 10, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FDSWI and FDSSO

Braves vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-124) | MIL: (+106)

ATL: (-124) | MIL: (+106) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+136) | MIL: +1.5 (-164)

ATL: -1.5 (+136) | MIL: +1.5 (-164) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Braves vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Grant Holmes (Braves) - 3-4, 3.99 ERA vs Quinn Priester (Brewers) - 3-2, 3.88 ERA

The Braves will give the ball to Grant Holmes (3-4, 3.99 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Brewers will counter with Quinn Priester (3-2, 3.88 ERA). When Holmes starts, his team is 6-6-0 against the spread this season. Holmes' team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (4-4). The Brewers have gone 2-5-0 ATS in Priester's seven starts that had a set spread. The Brewers have a 1-4 record in Priester's five starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Braves vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (50.2%)

Braves vs Brewers Moneyline

Milwaukee is the underdog, +106 on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a -124 favorite despite being on the road.

Braves vs Brewers Spread

The Brewers are at +1.5 on the runline against the Braves. The Brewers are -164 to cover the spread, and the Braves are +136.

Braves vs Brewers Over/Under

The Braves-Brewers game on June 10 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -120 and the under at -102.

Braves vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Braves have been chosen as favorites in 47 games this year and have walked away with the win 24 times (51.1%) in those games.

Atlanta has a record of 19-20 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -124 or more on the moneyline.

The Braves' games have gone over the total in 24 of their 63 opportunities.

The Braves are 28-35-0 against the spread in their 63 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Brewers have put together an 11-21 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 34.4% of those games).

Milwaukee has a 6-14 record (winning just 30% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +106 or longer.

In the 66 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Brewers, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 26 times (26-39-1).

The Brewers have collected a 34-32-0 record ATS this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has 57 hits, which ranks first among Atlanta hitters this season, while batting .238 with 28 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .346 and a slugging percentage of .471.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 116th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging.

Olson has hit safely in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with two doubles, two home runs, six walks and eight RBIs.

Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta with an OBP of .401 this season while batting .261 with 50 walks and 30 runs scored. He's slugging .431.

His batting average is 70th among qualified players, his on-base percentage seventh, and his slugging percentage 73rd.

Austin Riley has an OPS of .794, fueled by an OBP of .337 and a team-best slugging percentage of .457 this season.

Riley takes a five-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .435 with three doubles, a home run and two RBIs.

Ozzie Albies has been key for Atlanta with 59 hits, an OBP of .314 plus a slugging percentage of .344.

Albies brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .294 with a double, five walks and an RBI.

Brewers Player Leaders

Jackson Chourio has put up a team-high .430 slugging percentage. He's batting .254 with an on-base percentage of .280.

Including all qualified players in the majors, he ranks 87th in batting average, 149th in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging percentage.

Brice Turang is hitting .265 with eight doubles, four home runs and 32 walks. He's slugging .349 with an on-base percentage of .350.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 64th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage and 142nd in slugging percentage.

Christian Yelich is batting .233 with five doubles, 13 home runs and 28 walks.

Sal Frelick is hitting .288 with six doubles, three triples, four home runs and 19 walks.

Braves vs Brewers Head to Head

6/9/2025: 7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 8/8/2024: 16-7 MIL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

16-7 MIL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/7/2024: 8-5 MIL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

8-5 MIL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/6/2024: 10-0 MIL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

10-0 MIL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/31/2024: 6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/30/2024: 5-1 ATL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-1 ATL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/29/2024: 8-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

8-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/30/2023: 8-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

8-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 7/29/2023: 11-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

11-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 7/28/2023: 10-7 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

