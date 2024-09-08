Braves vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 8

Odds updated as of 1:11 p.m.

The Atlanta Braves are among the MLB teams in action on Sunday, versus the Toronto Blue Jays.

Braves vs Blue Jays Game Info

Atlanta Braves (77-65) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (68-75)

Date: Sunday, September 8, 2024

Sunday, September 8, 2024 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: BSSE

Braves vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-290) | TOR: (+235)

ATL: (-290) | TOR: (+235) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (-126) | TOR: +1.5 (+105)

ATL: -1.5 (-126) | TOR: +1.5 (+105) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Braves vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale (Braves) - 16-3, 2.46 ERA vs Yariel Rodriguez (Blue Jays) - 1-6, 4.61 ERA

The Braves will give the nod to Chris Sale (16-3) against the Blue Jays and Yariel Rodriguez (1-6). Sale's team is 17-9-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Sale starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 17-7. The Blue Jays have a 6-10-0 record against the spread in Rodriguez's starts. The Blue Jays are 2-9 in Rodriguez's 11 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Braves vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (65.6%)

Braves vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Blue Jays-Braves, Toronto is the underdog at +235, and Atlanta is -290 playing at home.

Braves vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are at the Braves, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Blue Jays are -126 to cover the spread, and the Braves are +105.

The over/under for Braves-Blue Jays on Sept. 8 is 7.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Braves vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Braves have come away with 62 wins in the 110 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Atlanta has come away with a win three times in five chances when named as a favorite of at least -290 on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have hit the over in 51 of their 140 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Braves have posted a record of 66-74-0 against the spread this season.

The Blue Jays have been the underdog on the moneyline 67 total times this season. They've finished 22-45 in those games.

Toronto has yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +235 or longer.

The Blue Jays have played in 138 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 71 times (71-64-3).

The Blue Jays have put together a 69-69-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Marcell Ozuna has 164 hits and an OBP of .379 to go with a slugging percentage of .566. All three of those stats rank first among Atlanta hitters this season. He has a .307 batting average, as well.

Among all qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks sixth, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is seventh in slugging.

Matt Olson has 32 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 56 walks. He's batting .232 and slugging .438 with an on-base percentage of .313.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 115th in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage and 59th in slugging percentage.

Jorge Soler is batting .230 with a .414 slugging percentage and 53 RBI this year.

Soler has picked up a hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .176 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Orlando Arcia is batting .223 with a .276 OBP and 41 RBI for Atlanta this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has racked up a team-best OBP (.397) and slugging percentage (.558), and paces the Blue Jays in hits (177, while batting .326).

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he is second in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging percentage.

Guerrero hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .435 with two doubles, a home run and six RBI.

George Springer is hitting .219 with 17 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 54 walks. He's slugging .379 with an on-base percentage of .302.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 126th in batting average, 110th in on-base percentage and 114th in slugging percentage.

Daulton Varsho is hitting .216 with 21 doubles, seven triples, 18 home runs and 47 walks.

Ernie Clement has 20 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and nine walks while batting .262.

Braves vs Blue Jays Head to Head

9/7/2024: 9-5 TOR (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

9-5 TOR (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/6/2024: 3-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

3-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/14/2023: 6-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/13/2023: 5-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/12/2023: 3-0 TOR (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

