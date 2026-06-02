Braves vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 2

Odds updated as of 4:13 p.m.

The Tuesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Toronto Blue Jays.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Braves vs Blue Jays Game Info

Atlanta Braves (40-20) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (29-31)

Date: Tuesday, June 2, 2026

Tuesday, June 2, 2026 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: BravesVsn and SN1

Braves vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-122) | TOR: (+104)

ATL: (-122) | TOR: (+104) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+180) | TOR: +1.5 (-220)

ATL: -1.5 (+180) | TOR: +1.5 (-220) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Braves vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder (Braves) - 4-3, 2.50 ERA vs Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) - 4-3, 3.26 ERA

The Braves will give the nod to Bryce Elder (4-3, 2.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Blue Jays will counter with Kevin Gausman (4-3, 3.26 ERA). Elder and his team are 6-6-0 ATS this season when he starts. Elder's team has been victorious in 62.5% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 5-3. The Blue Jays have a 6-6-0 ATS record in Gausman's 12 starts that had a set spread. The Blue Jays have been the underdog on the moneyline in three of Gausman's starts this season, and they went 1-2 in those games.

Braves vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (55.2%)

Braves vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Braves-Blue Jays, Atlanta is the favorite at -122, and Toronto is +104 playing on the road.

Braves vs Blue Jays Spread

The Braves are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Blue Jays. The Braves are +180 to cover, and the Blue Jays are -220.

The over/under for the Braves versus Blue Jays contest on June 2 has been set at 7.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Toronto Blue Jays on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Braves have been favorites in 46 games this season and have come away with the win 33 times (71.7%) in those contests.

Atlanta has a record of 28-11 when favored by -122 or more this year.

Contests with the Braves have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 28 of 60 chances this season.

In 60 games with a line this season, the Braves have a mark of 37-23-0 against the spread.

The Blue Jays have been the underdog on the moneyline 25 total times this season. They've gone 9-16 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer, Toronto has a record of 5-12 (29.4%).

The Blue Jays have had an over/under set by bookmakers 59 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 30 of those games (30-28-1).

The Blue Jays have a 28-31-0 record ATS this season (covering 47.5% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson leads Atlanta in total hits (61) this season while batting .261 with 34 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .340 and a slugging percentage of .543.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 62nd, his on-base percentage ranks 66th, and he is seventh in slugging.

Ozzie Albies has hit nine homers this season while driving in 29 runs. He's batting .274 this season and slugging .432 with an on-base percentage of .328.

Among all qualifying players, he is 45th in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage and 64th in slugging percentage.

Albies enters this matchup looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Michael Harris II has collected 63 base hits, an OBP of .341 and a slugging percentage of .527 this season.

Ronald Acuna Jr. has seven home runs, 21 RBI and a batting average of .253 this season.

Acuna enters this matchup on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .375 with five home runs, eight walks and nine RBIs.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has put up an on-base percentage of .392, a team-best for the Blue Jays. He's batting .298 and slugging .385.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 16th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and 104th in slugging percentage.

Ernie Clement has collected 68 hits while slugging .449. Both pace his team. He has a batting average of .300 with an on-base percentage of .322.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 15th in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage and 54th in slugging percentage.

Daulton Varsho is batting .260 with 13 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 20 walks.

Kazuma Okamoto is hitting .214 with seven doubles, 12 home runs and 24 walks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!