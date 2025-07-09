Braves vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 9

Odds updated as of 5:13 a.m.

The Atlanta Braves are among the MLB squads busy on Wednesday, versus the Athletics.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Braves vs Athletics Game Info

Atlanta Braves (39-51) vs. Athletics (38-55)

Date: Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Wednesday, July 9, 2025 Time: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and FDSSO

Braves vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-126) | OAK: (+108)

ATL: (-126) | OAK: (+108) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+122) | OAK: +1.5 (-146)

ATL: -1.5 (+122) | OAK: +1.5 (-146) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Braves vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder (Braves) - 2-6, 5.92 ERA vs Mitch Spence (Athletics) - 2-4, 4.06 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Bryce Elder (2-6) to the mound, while Mitch Spence (2-4) will take the ball for the Athletics. Elder's team is 7-6-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Elder's team has a record of 4-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Athletics have gone 4-2-0 against the spread when Spence starts. The Athletics are 2-4 in Spence's six starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Braves vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Athletics win (50.6%)

Braves vs Athletics Moneyline

The Braves vs Athletics moneyline has the Braves as a -126 favorite, while the Athletics are a +108 underdog at home.

Braves vs Athletics Spread

The Braves are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Braves are +122 to cover, while the Athletics are -146 to cover.

Braves vs Athletics Over/Under

The over/under for the Braves versus Athletics contest on July 9 has been set at 10.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Athletics on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Braves have been favorites in 67 games this season and have come away with the win 34 times (50.7%) in those contests.

This season, the Braves have come away with a win 29 times in 58 chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have hit the over in 32 of their 86 games with a total this season.

In 86 games with a line this season, the Braves have a mark of 37-49-0 against the spread.

The Athletics have won 26 of the 70 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (37.1%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, the Athletics have a record of 20-39 (33.9%).

The Athletics have played in 92 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 48 times (48-40-4).

The Athletics have a 45-47-0 record against the spread this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson leads Atlanta in OBP (.367) and total hits (90) this season. He's batting .267 batting average while slugging .487.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 60th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 29th in slugging.

Marcell Ozuna is hitting .238 with 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 62 walks, while slugging .381 with an on-base percentage of .365.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 122nd, his on-base percentage 26th, and his slugging percentage 118th.

Austin Riley has an OPS of .754, fueled by an OBP of .323 and a team-best slugging percentage of .431 this season.

Ozzie Albies is batting .223 with a .292 OBP and 28 RBI for Atlanta this season.

Albies takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .150 with a double.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker has racked up 98 hits, a team-best for the Athletics. He's batting .271 and slugging .492 with an on-base percentage of .347.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 52nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 52nd and he is 24th in slugging.

Jacob Wilson's .379 on-base percentage and .468 slugging percentage both lead his team. He has a batting average of .335.

He is currently second in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Tyler Soderstrom is batting .255 with 13 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 37 walks.

Lawrence Butler has 24 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 36 walks while hitting .256.

Braves vs Athletics Head to Head

7/8/2025: 10-1 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

10-1 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/2/2024: 3-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

3-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 6/1/2024: 11-9 OAK (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -330, Underdog Moneyline: +265)

11-9 OAK (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -330, Underdog Moneyline: +265) 5/31/2024: 4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 5/31/2023: 4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 5/30/2023: 2-1 OAK (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

2-1 OAK (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 5/29/2023: 7-2 OAK (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

7-2 OAK (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 9/7/2022: 7-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -330, Underdog Moneyline: +265)

7-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -330, Underdog Moneyline: +265) 9/6/2022: 10-9 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

10-9 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 6/8/2022: 13-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!