Braves vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 17

On Wednesday in MLB, the Atlanta Braves are playing the Houston Astros.

Braves vs Astros Game Info

Atlanta Braves (11-5) vs. Houston Astros (6-13)

Date: Wednesday, April 17, 2024

Wednesday, April 17, 2024 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Venue: Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: BSSE

Braves vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-142) | HOU: (+120)

ATL: (-142) | HOU: (+120) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+108) | HOU: +1.5 (-130)

ATL: -1.5 (+108) | HOU: +1.5 (-130) Total: 9 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Braves vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Max Fried (Braves) - 1-0, 8.74 ERA vs J.P. France (Astros) - 0-2, 8.22 ERA

The Braves will call on Max Fried (1-0) versus the Astros and J.P. France (0-2). Fried's team is 2-1-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Fried has started three games with his team as the moneyline favorite and won each of them. The Astros have gone 1-2-0 against the spread when France starts. The Astros have not been a moneyline underdog when France starts this season.

Braves vs Astros Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (56.7%)

Braves vs Astros Moneyline

The Braves vs Astros moneyline has Atlanta as a -142 favorite, while Houston is a +120 underdog at home.

Braves vs Astros Spread

The Braves are at the Astros and are favored by 1.5 runs (+108 to cover) on the runline. Houston is -130 to cover.

Braves vs Astros Over/Under

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Braves-Astros contest on April 17, with the over available at -114 and the under at -106.

Braves vs Astros Betting Trends

The Braves have come away with 11 wins in the 15 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Atlanta has come away with a win seven times in 11 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have hit the over in nine of their 15 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Braves have posted a record of 8-7-0 against the spread this season.

The Astros have won 50% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (2-2).

Houston has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +120 or longer.

The Astros have played in 19 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total eight times (8-10-1).

The Astros have a 7-12-0 record ATS this season (covering only 36.8% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Marcell Ozuna has 24 hits and an OBP of .417 to go with a slugging percentage of .727. All three of those stats are best among Atlanta hitters this season. He has a .364 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying batters, he is eighth in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is second in slugging.

Ozuna will look for his 16th straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .425 with two doubles, four home runs, five walks and 16 RBI.

Austin Riley is hitting .290 with seven doubles, a triple, two home runs and five walks. He's slugging .507 with an on-base percentage of .347.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 50th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage and 45th in slugging percentage.

Riley takes a 10-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last 10 games he is batting .349 with five doubles, a triple, a home run, three walks and seven RBI.

Matt Olson has collected 18 base hits, an OBP of .360 and a slugging percentage of .545 this season.

Orlando Arcia has been key for Atlanta with 21 hits, an OBP of .413 plus a slugging percentage of .544.

Arcia enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Astros Player Leaders

Jose Altuve has racked up an on-base percentage of .453, a slugging percentage of .684, and has 29 hits, all club-bests for the Astros (while batting .382).

He ranks second in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Kyle Tucker is hitting .260 with four doubles, five home runs and 13 walks. He's slugging .521 with an on-base percentage of .372.

His batting average ranks 82nd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 37th in slugging.

Yordan Alvarez has three doubles, four home runs and 10 walks while hitting .282.

Jeremy Pena is hitting .351 with four doubles, two home runs and three walks.

Braves vs Astros Head to Head

4/16/2024: 6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/15/2024: 6-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/21/2022: 5-4 HOU (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-4 HOU (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/20/2022: 5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/19/2022: 6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/23/2023: 5-2 HOU (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-2 HOU (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/22/2023: 6-3 HOU (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

6-3 HOU (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/21/2023: 6-4 HOU (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

