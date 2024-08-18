Braves vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 18

Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.

The Sunday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Angels.

Braves vs Angels Game Info

Atlanta Braves (65-58) vs. Los Angeles Angels (53-70)

Date: Sunday, August 18, 2024

Sunday, August 18, 2024 Time: 4:07 p.m. ET

4:07 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim -- Anaheim, California Coverage: BSW

Braves vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-225) | LAA: (+188)

ATL: (-225) | LAA: (+188) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (-130) | LAA: +1.5 (+108)

ATL: -1.5 (-130) | LAA: +1.5 (+108) Total: 8 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Braves vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton (Braves) - 6-7, 4.48 ERA vs Jack Kochanowicz (Angels) - 1-2, 7.98 ERA

The Braves will give the ball to Charlie Morton (6-7, 4.48 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Angels will counter with Jack Kochanowicz (1-2, 7.98 ERA). Morton and his team have a record of 8-14-0 against the spread when he starts. Morton's team has a record of 9-8 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Angels have gone 1-2-0 ATS in Kochanowicz's three starts with a set spread. The Angels have a 1-2 record in Kochanowicz's three starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Braves vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (57.4%)

Braves vs Angels Moneyline

Los Angeles is a +188 underdog on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a -225 favorite on the road.

Braves vs Angels Spread

The Braves are at the Angels and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Braves are -130 to cover the runline, with the Angels being +108.

Braves vs Angels Over/Under

Braves versus Angels, on August 18, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Braves vs Angels Betting Trends

The Braves have come away with 53 wins in the 97 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Atlanta has a record of 13-5 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -225 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Braves have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 46 of 121 chances this season.

The Braves are 52-69-0 against the spread in their 121 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Angels have won 45 of the 98 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (45.9%).

Los Angeles has a 2-2 record (winning 50% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +188 or longer.

The Angels have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 57 times this season for a 57-58-8 record against the over/under.

The Angels have put together a 71-52-0 record ATS this season (covering 57.7% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Marcell Ozuna has 142 hits and an OBP of .379 to go with a slugging percentage of .590. All three of those stats rank first among Atlanta hitters this season. He has a .307 batting average, as well.

Among qualified batters in the majors, his batting average ranks sixth, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is sixth in slugging.

Ozuna has recorded a base hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .400 with a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Austin Riley is hitting .256 with 26 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 37 walks, while slugging .461 with an on-base percentage of .321.

He ranks 62nd in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging in the majors.

Jorge Soler has 94 hits this season and has a slash line of .244/.339/.438.

Matt Olson is batting .229 with a .312 OBP and 62 RBI for Atlanta this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Zachary Neto has accumulated 108 hits with a .459 slugging percentage, both team-best figures for the Angels. He's batting .263 and with an on-base percentage of .328.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 50th, his on-base percentage is 57th, and he is 41st in slugging.

Nolan Schanuel has a .343 OBP to pace his team. He has a batting average of .249 while slugging .372.

He ranks 77th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and 116th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Taylor Ward is batting .239 with 22 doubles, 16 home runs and 47 walks.

Logan O'Hoppe has 13 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 25 walks while hitting .254.

Braves vs Angels Head to Head

8/17/2024: 11-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

11-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 8/16/2024: 3-2 LAA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-2 LAA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/2/2023: 12-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

12-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 8/1/2023: 5-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

5-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 7/31/2023: 4-1 LAA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

4-1 LAA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 7/24/2022: 9-1 LAA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

9-1 LAA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 7/23/2022: 7-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

