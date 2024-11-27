Bowling Green vs Miami (OH) Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024
The Friday schedule in college football includes a matchup between the Bowling Green Falcons and the Miami (OH) RedHawks.
Bowling Green vs Miami (OH) Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Bowling Green: (-132) | Miami (OH): (+110)
- Spread: Bowling Green: -2.5 (-108) | Miami (OH): +2.5 (-112)
- Total: 40.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Bowling Green vs Miami (OH) Betting Trends
- Bowling Green has six wins in 11 games against the spread this year.
- Bowling Green's ATS record as 2.5-point or bigger favorites is 3-5.
- This season, three of Bowling Green's 11 games have go over the point total.
- Miami (OH) has beaten the spread five times in 11 games.
- Miami (OH) has one win ATS (1-3) as a 2.5-point underdog or more this season.
- Miami (OH) has seen five of its 11 games go over the point total.
Bowling Green vs Miami (OH) Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Falcons win (58%)
Bowling Green vs Miami (OH) Point Spread
Bowling Green is favored by 2.5 points (-108 to cover) in this matchup. Miami (OH), the underdog, is -112.
Bowling Green vs Miami (OH) Over/Under
The over/under for the Bowling Green versus Miami (OH) matchup on Nov. 29 has been set at 40.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.
Bowling Green vs Miami (OH) Moneyline
Miami (OH) is the underdog, +110 on the moneyline, while Bowling Green is a -132 favorite.
Bowling Green vs. Miami (OH) Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Bowling Green
|28.1
|64
|19.5
|21
|52.0
|11
|Miami (OH)
|23.9
|98
|17.8
|13
|45.1
|11
Bowling Green vs. Miami (OH) Game Info
- Game day: Friday, November 29, 2024
- Game time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPNU
- Location: Bowling Green, Ohio
- Stadium: Doyt L. Perry Stadium
