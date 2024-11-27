Bowling Green vs Miami (OH) Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2024

The Friday schedule in college football includes a matchup between the Bowling Green Falcons and the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

Bowling Green vs Miami (OH) Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Bowling Green: (-132) | Miami (OH): (+110)

Bowling Green: (-132) | Miami (OH): (+110) Spread: Bowling Green: -2.5 (-108) | Miami (OH): +2.5 (-112)

Bowling Green: -2.5 (-108) | Miami (OH): +2.5 (-112) Total: 40.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Bowling Green vs Miami (OH) Betting Trends

Bowling Green has six wins in 11 games against the spread this year.

Bowling Green's ATS record as 2.5-point or bigger favorites is 3-5.

This season, three of Bowling Green's 11 games have go over the point total.

Miami (OH) has beaten the spread five times in 11 games.

Miami (OH) has one win ATS (1-3) as a 2.5-point underdog or more this season.

Miami (OH) has seen five of its 11 games go over the point total.

Bowling Green vs Miami (OH) Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Falcons win (58%)

Bowling Green vs Miami (OH) Point Spread

Bowling Green is favored by 2.5 points (-108 to cover) in this matchup. Miami (OH), the underdog, is -112.

Bowling Green vs Miami (OH) Over/Under

The over/under for the Bowling Green versus Miami (OH) matchup on Nov. 29 has been set at 40.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Bowling Green vs Miami (OH) Moneyline

Miami (OH) is the underdog, +110 on the moneyline, while Bowling Green is a -132 favorite.

Bowling Green vs. Miami (OH) Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Bowling Green 28.1 64 19.5 21 52.0 11 Miami (OH) 23.9 98 17.8 13 45.1 11

Bowling Green vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

Game day: Friday, November 29, 2024

Friday, November 29, 2024 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: Bowling Green, Ohio

Bowling Green, Ohio Stadium: Doyt L. Perry Stadium

