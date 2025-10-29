Bowling Green vs Buffalo Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 10 2025

In college football action on Saturday, the Bowling Green Falcons play the Buffalo Bulls.

Bowling Green vs Buffalo Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Bowling Green: (-126) | Buffalo: (+105)

Bowling Green: (-126) | Buffalo: (+105) Spread: Bowling Green: -1.5 (-112) | Buffalo: +1.5 (-108)

Bowling Green: -1.5 (-112) | Buffalo: +1.5 (-108) Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Bowling Green vs Buffalo Betting Trends

Bowling Green's record against the spread is 4-4-0.

Bowling Green is winless ATS (0-3) as a 1.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Out of eight Bowling Green games so far this season, four have gone over the total.

Buffalo has covered the spread three times in eight games.

Buffalo has covered every time (2-0) as a 1.5-point or greater underdog this season.

Of eight Buffalo games so far this season, four have hit the over.

Bowling Green vs Buffalo Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Falcons win (54.7%)

Bowling Green vs Buffalo Point Spread

Bowling Green vs Buffalo Over/Under

Bowling Green vs Buffalo Moneyline

Bowling Green vs. Buffalo Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Bowling Green 20.1 116 25.4 85 49.0 8 Buffalo 24.4 90 21.6 53 48.0 8

Bowling Green vs. Buffalo Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 1, 2025

Saturday, November 1, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Bowling Green, Ohio

Bowling Green, Ohio Stadium: Doyt L. Perry Stadium

