Bowling Green vs Buffalo Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 10 2025
In college football action on Saturday, the Bowling Green Falcons play the Buffalo Bulls.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Bowling Green vs Buffalo Odds & Spread
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: Bowling Green: (-126) | Buffalo: (+105)
- Spread: Bowling Green: -1.5 (-112) | Buffalo: +1.5 (-108)
- Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Bowling Green vs Buffalo Betting Trends
- Bowling Green's record against the spread is 4-4-0.
- Bowling Green is winless ATS (0-3) as a 1.5-point favorite or greater this year.
- Out of eight Bowling Green games so far this season, four have gone over the total.
- Buffalo has covered the spread three times in eight games.
- Buffalo has covered every time (2-0) as a 1.5-point or greater underdog this season.
- Of eight Buffalo games so far this season, four have hit the over.
Bowling Green vs Buffalo Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Falcons win (54.7%)
Bowling Green vs Buffalo Point Spread
Buffalo is the underdog by 1.5 points against Bowling Green. Buffalo is -112 to cover the spread, and Bowling Green is -108.
Bowling Green vs Buffalo Over/Under
Bowling Green versus Buffalo, on Nov. 1, has an over/under of 43.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
Bowling Green vs Buffalo Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Bowling Green-Buffalo, Bowling Green is the favorite at -126, and Buffalo is +105.
Bowling Green vs. Buffalo Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Bowling Green
|20.1
|116
|25.4
|85
|49.0
|8
|Buffalo
|24.4
|90
|21.6
|53
|48.0
|8
Bowling Green vs. Buffalo Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 1, 2025
- Game time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Location: Bowling Green, Ohio
- Stadium: Doyt L. Perry Stadium
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Check out even more in-depth Bowling Green vs. Buffalo analysis on FanDuel Research.