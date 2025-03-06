Boston University vs Navy Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Patriot League Tournament

The No. 4 seed Boston University Terriers (16-15, 10-8 Patriot League) square off against the No. 5 seed Navy Midshipmen (13-18, 10-8 Patriot League) in the Patriot League tournament Thursday at Case Gym, tipping off at 7 p.m. ET. Both teams will attempt to get one step closer to earning an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Boston University vs. Navy Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 6, 2025

Thursday, March 6, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Arena: Case Gym

Boston University vs. Navy Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Boston University win (56.9%)

Check out these betting trends and insights before you bet on Thursday's Boston University-Navy spread (Boston University -1.5) or over/under (128.5 points).

Boston University vs. Navy: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Boston University has compiled a 14-16-0 record against the spread this season.

Navy has compiled a 16-14-0 record against the spread this season.

Navy covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point underdog or more 61.1% of the time. That's more often than Boston University covers as a favorite of 1.5 or more (53.3%).

The Terriers have done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (9-5-0) than they have in road games (4-11-0).

Against the spread, the Midshipmen have had better results away (10-5-0) than at home (6-7-0).

Boston University's record against the spread in conference games is 8-10-0.

Navy has beaten the spread 11 times in 18 Patriot League games.

Boston University vs. Navy: Moneyline Betting Stats

Boston University has been victorious in 10, or 66.7%, of the 15 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Terriers have a mark of 8-3 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by -132 or better on the moneyline.

Navy has been the underdog on the moneyline 18 total times this season. Navy has finished 5-13 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, the Midshipmen have a 4-11 record (winning just 26.7% of their games).

Boston University has an implied victory probability of 56.9% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Boston University vs. Navy Head-to-Head Comparison

Boston University averages 66.8 points per game (336th in college basketball) while giving up 67.9 per outing (60th in college basketball). It has a -35 scoring differential overall and has been outscored by 1.1 points per game.

Kyrone Alexander's team-leading 12.9 points per game ranks 551st in college basketball.

Navy puts up 70.5 points per game (272nd in college basketball) while giving up 69.8 per contest (111th in college basketball). It has a +22 scoring differential.

Austin Benigni paces Navy, putting up 18.3 points per game (59th in college basketball).

The Terriers win the rebound battle by an average of 5.2 boards. They are grabbing 31.7 rebounds per game (189th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 26.5 per contest.

Alexander's 5.1 rebounds per game lead the Terriers and rank 578th in college basketball play.

The Midshipmen win the rebound battle by an average of 2.6 boards. They are grabbing 33.4 rebounds per game (93rd in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 30.8.

Aidan Kehoe averages 9.3 rebounds per game (21st in college basketball) to lead the Midshipmen.

Boston University ranks 265th in college basketball by averaging 92.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 207th in college basketball, allowing 94.3 points per 100 possessions.

The Midshipmen rank 237th in college basketball with 93.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 164th defensively with 92.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

