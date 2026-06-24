Bosnia vs Qatar Lineups & Formations Confirmed: Predictions for World Cup 2026 Group B

⭐ Akram Afif (LW, ✅ confirmed) — 125 caps, 39 intl goals. Qatar's only real scoring threat. Set piece primary (4 WC corners). Compare.bet: "Qatar's creative engine and their main source of chances from the left — dangerous from set-pieces." vs Kolašinac (yellow card risk). $5 dart, BTS vehicle. Check FD for anytime price.

🚨 Almoez Ali BENCH — record scorer (55 goals) does not start. His starter anytime price from pre-match previews is INVALID. As a bench impact sub from ~60', his price will be longer on FD. Still a live goal threat when Qatar chase, but check FD for updated bench price before placing.

Yusuf Abdurisag (CF, ✅ confirmed) — surprise starter over Almoez Ali. Check FD for his anytime price — may be overlooked by the market as a confirmed CF starter in a must-win game for Qatar.

Qatar bench: Almoez Ali (impact sub ~60'), Barsham (GK), Al-Haydos, Hatem, Mendes, Boudiaf, Muntari and others. Almoez Ali entering from the bench with Qatar needing a goal is Qatar's most dangerous second-half scenario.