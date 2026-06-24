Bosnia vs Qatar Lineups & Formations Confirmed: Predictions for World Cup 2026 Group B

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✅ OFFICIAL CONFIRMED LINEUPS — TEAM SHEETS SUBMITTED · SOURCE: WHOSCORED
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group B · Matchday 3 · Confirmed XIs & Formations · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook
Bosnia vs Qatar: Confirmed Lineups & Formations
Bosnia 4-4-2: Alajbegović starts RM · Hadžikadunić for susp. Muharemović · Džeko & Demirović ✅ · Qatar 4-3-3: Almoez Ali BENCH · Abdurisag leads line · Afif LW ✅ · 2 suspensions
Wednesday June 24, 2026 · Kickoff 3:00 PM ET · Lumen Field Seattle · All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+
✅ BOTH LINEUPS OFFICIALLY CONFIRMED · Source: WhoScored · June 24 2026
🇧🇦 Bosnia (4-4-2): Vasilj; Dedić, Katić, Hadžikadunić, Kolašinac; Alajbegović, Tahirović, Šunjić, Memić; Demirović, Džeko · Alajbegović starts RM (Bajraktarević bench)
🇶🇦 Qatar (4-3-3): Abunada; Al Oui, Khoukhi, Miguel, Al Brake; Laye, Fathy, Gaber; Edmilson Jr., Abdurisag, Afif · ❌ Madibo SUSP · ❌ Homam SUSP · 🚨 Almoez Ali BENCH
🔄 What the Confirmed Lineups Mean
Bosnia are almost exactly as predicted — the only notable surprise is Kerim Alajbegović (18, Red Bull Salzburg) starting at RM ahead of Bajraktarević (PSV), who drops to the bench. Everything else matches: Hadžikadunić replaces the suspended Muharemović, Džeko and Demirović lead the line. For Qatar, the significant surprise is Almoez Ali on the bench — their record scorer (55 international goals) does not start. Abdurisag leads the line, Abunada starts in goal (not Barsham), while Fathy and Al Brake fill the suspended Madibo and Homam Ahmed roles.
✅ Confirmed vs Predicted — What Changed & Betting Impact
🇧🇦 Bosnia — One surprise: Alajbegović starts over Bajraktarević · rest unchanged
Kerim Alajbegović (18yr, RB Salzburg) starts at RM. Bajraktarević (PSV) drops to bench. Alajbegović scored 13 goals in all competitions for Salzburg in 2025-26. Racing Post pre-match: "The young star scored 13 goals in all competitions for RB Salzburg and could net a crucial one for his national team." He's also the set piece primary taker per RotoWire (3 WC corners). Check FD for his anytime scorer price — market may undervalue an 18-year-old confirmed starter with scoring instinct.
🇶🇦 Qatar — Almoez Ali BENCH · Abdurisag starts · Abunada GK (not Barsham)
Biggest Qatar surprise: Almoez Ali (55 intl goals, Qatar's record scorer) is on the bench — Lopetegui starts Yusuf Abdurisag at CF instead. Abunada gets the nod in goal over Barsham. Fathy for suspended Madibo ✅. Al Brake for suspended Homam Ahmed ✅. Afif at LW ✅ as expected. Betting impact: do NOT use pre-match starter anytime price for Almoez Ali. Check FD for Abdurisag and bench Ali prices.
✅ Over 2.5, Džeko anytime, Demirović anytime, Afif anytime — all fully intact
The primary pre-match picks are all validated. Džeko and Demirović both starting. Afif at LW confirmed. Over 2.5 structural thesis unchanged (draw = both eliminated, both attack, Qatar 7 goals conceded). All picks carry forward exactly as priced pre-match.
🇧🇦 Bosnia Confirmed XI — 4-4-2 ✅ OFFICIAL
Manager: Sergej Barbarez · Formation: 4-4-2 ✅ · Source: WhoScored · ❌ Muharemović SUSPENDED · 🚨 Alajbegović starts RM (Bajraktarević bench) · Džeko + Demirović confirmed
✅ CONFIRMED
ATTACKING END
DEMIROVIĆ ✅⭐
ST · Stuttgart
DŽEKO ✅⭐(c)
ST · Fenerbahçe · last WC
ALAJBEGOVIĆ ✅🚨
RM · Salzburg · 18yrs
13G Salzburg 2025-26
HADŽIKADUNIĆ ✅
CB · for Muharević ❌
KOLAŠINAC ✅⚠️
LB · Atalanta · YC risk
❌ Muharemović SUSPENDED · 🚨 Alajbegović starts RM · Set pieces: Alajbegović (3), Šunjić (2) — RotoWire · ⚠️ Kolašinac YC risk
✅ Source: WhoScored confirmed · 4-4-2
🇧🇦 Bosnia Key Player Notes — Post-Confirmation
⭐ Edin Džeko · ST · captain · 40yrs — CONFIRMED · LAST WC · PRIMARY SCORER
✅ Confirmed starting ST. 8 qualifying goals. 148 caps, 73 intl goals. Last WC — maximum motivation. RotoWire: "Bosnia's clearest route to a goal is getting service to Edin Dzeko, whose hold-up play and finishing remain a threat." Qatar missing Madibo (their midfield shield) means better service into Džeko. Check FD for anytime price.
⭐ Ermedin Demirović · ST · Stuttgart — CONFIRMED · DYNAMIC PARTNER TO DŽEKO
✅ Confirmed alongside Džeko. Mobile forward whose runs behind Qatar's CBs create Bosnia's second-most likely goal source. Check FD for anytime price — likely ~+160-+200.
🚨 Kerim Alajbegović · RM · RB Salzburg · 18yrs — CONFIRMED SURPRISE STARTER
✅ Confirmed at RM. 13 goals in all competitions for Salzburg 2025-26. Racing Post pre-match noted his potential. Set piece primary taker (3 WC corners — RotoWire). Energy and directness on Bosnia's right flank. Check FD for anytime price — the market may undervalue this surprise 18-year-old starter.
⚠️ Kolašinac · LB · Atalanta — CONFIRMED · YELLOW CARD RISK · 5 FOULS IN 2 GAMES
✅ Confirmed at LB. Racing Post: "Kolasinac has committed five fouls in two games and looks overpriced for a card." Check FD for yellow card props. His battle vs confirmed LW Afif is the key defensive matchup.
🪑 Bosnia Bench — Key Names
Esmir Bajraktarević (PSV) — benched despite wide prediction · impact sub from wide right
Jovo Lukić (FW) — scored at this WC · $5 dart impact scorer option from bench
Amir Hadžiahmetović · Kenan Ćojić · Ibrahim Hadžić and others
🇶🇦 Qatar Confirmed XI — 4-3-3 ✅ OFFICIAL
Manager: Julen Lopetegui · Formation: 4-3-3 ✅ · Source: WhoScored · ❌ Madibo SUSP · ❌ Homam Ahmed SUSP · 🚨 Almoez Ali BENCH · Abdurisag CF · Abunada GK · Afif LW confirmed
✅ CONFIRMED
ABDURISAG ✅🚨
CF · Almoez Ali BENCH
AFIF ✅⭐
LW · 125 caps · 39 Gs
FATHY ✅🔄
CM · for Madibo ❌
AL BRAKE ✅🔄
LB · for Homam ❌
ABUNADA ✅
GK (not Barsham)
❌ Madibo SUSP · ❌ Homam Ahmed SUSP · 🚨 Almoez Ali BENCH · Afif set pieces (4 WC corners) · 7 goals conceded in 2 WC games · Abdurisag leads line
✅ Source: WhoScored confirmed · 4-3-3
🇶🇦 Qatar Key Notes — Post-Confirmation Scorer Market Updates
⭐ Akram Afif (LW, ✅ confirmed) — 125 caps, 39 intl goals. Qatar's only real scoring threat. Set piece primary (4 WC corners). Compare.bet: "Qatar's creative engine and their main source of chances from the left — dangerous from set-pieces." vs Kolašinac (yellow card risk). $5 dart, BTS vehicle. Check FD for anytime price.
🚨 Almoez Ali BENCH — record scorer (55 goals) does not start. His starter anytime price from pre-match previews is INVALID. As a bench impact sub from ~60', his price will be longer on FD. Still a live goal threat when Qatar chase, but check FD for updated bench price before placing.
Yusuf Abdurisag (CF, ✅ confirmed) — surprise starter over Almoez Ali. Check FD for his anytime price — may be overlooked by the market as a confirmed CF starter in a must-win game for Qatar.
Qatar bench: Almoez Ali (impact sub ~60'), Barsham (GK), Al-Haydos, Hatem, Mendes, Boudiaf, Muntari and others. Almoez Ali entering from the bench with Qatar needing a goal is Qatar's most dangerous second-half scenario.
⚽ Betting Market Impact — What Changed
📊 Post-Confirmation Market Analysis
✅ Over 2.5 ~+100 — UNCHANGED · Both forwards confirmed · Both must attack
Džeko and Demirović both starting. Afif LW confirmed. Draw = both eliminated. Qatar 7 goals conceded. CBS Green primary pick intact. $10 at ~+100 returns $20.
✅ Džeko + Demirović anytime — CONFIRMED · Primary Bosnia scorer picks unchanged
Both starting. Against Qatar's depleted midfield (Madibo suspended) and 7-goals-conceded defence. Check FD for both prices.
🚨 Alajbegović anytime — NEW PICK · Confirmed RM starter · Check FD · Market may undervalue
18-year-old Alajbegović confirmed RM starter. 13 Salzburg goals in 2025-26. Racing Post pre-match: "could net a crucial one." Set piece deliverer. Check FD — his confirmed-starter price may be longer than justified as the market hadn't priced him starting.
🚨 Almoez Ali — BENCH · Pre-match starter price INVALID · Check FD for bench price
Ali is on the bench. His starter anytime price no longer applies. His bench anytime will be longer on FD. Still a live threat as an impact sub when Qatar chase — but verify updated price before placing.
✅ Afif anytime — CONFIRMED LW · BTS vehicle unchanged · $5 dart valid
Afif confirmed. Set piece primary. Qatar's only real scoring route. $5 dart on his anytime vs Kolašinac (yellow card risk). Check FD for price.
💰 Full Post-Lineup Odds Reference — FanDuel Sportsbook
~+100
⭐ Over 2.5 Goals — CBS Green primary · ✅ Džeko + Demirović + Afif all confirmed · $10→$20
-230
💎 Bosnia ML · ✅ confirmed quality XI · unanimous consensus · parlay anchor
Check FD
💎 Džeko anytime (check FD · ✅ confirmed ST · last WC · 8 qualifying goals)
Check FD
💎 Demirović anytime (check FD · ✅ confirmed · Stuttgart · dynamic movement)
Check FD
🚨 Alajbegović anytime (check FD · ✅ CONFIRMED 18yr RM starter · 13 Salzburg goals · NEW)
Check FD
⭐ Afif anytime (check FD · ✅ LW confirmed · BTS vehicle · $5 dart · Qatar scorer route)
Check FD
🚨 Almoez Ali — BENCH · starter price INVALID · check FD for bench anytime · impact sub
Bet Now
FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 Group B · Bosnia vs Qatar · 3:00 PM ET · Lumen Field Seattle
Bet Bosnia vs Qatar — All Markets
Bosnia -230 · Over 2.5 ~+100 · Džeko · Demirović · Alajbegović (new) · Afif · Almoez Ali check FD
✅ Official confirmed lineups via WhoScored (June 24 2026) · Bosnia 4-4-2: Vasilj; Dedić, Katić, Hadžikadunić, Kolašinac; Alajbegović, Tahirović, Šunjić, Memić; Demirović, Džeko (c) · 🚨 Bajraktarević BENCH · Qatar 4-3-3: Abunada; Al Oui, Khoukhi, Miguel, Al Brake; Laye, Fathy, Gaber; Edmilson Jr., Abdurisag, Afif · 🚨 Almoez Ali BENCH · ❌ Madibo + Homam Ahmed SUSPENDED · All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Bosnia -230 / Draw +380 / Qatar +550 confirmed CBS SportsLine FD · Over 2.5 ~+100 CBS Martin Green FD · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly