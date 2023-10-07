Boise State vs San Jose State Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 6 Game

The Saturday slate in college football includes a matchup between the Boise State Broncos and the San Jose State Spartans.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Boise State vs San Jose State Odds & Spread

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Boise State: (-345) | San Jose State: (+270)

Boise State: (-345) | San Jose State: (+270) Spread: Boise State: -9.5 (-110) | San Jose State: +9.5 (-110)

Boise State: -9.5 (-110) | San Jose State: +9.5 (-110) Total: 57.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Boise State vs San Jose State Betting Trends

Boise State is winless against the spread this season.

There have been three Boise State games (of four) that hit the over this year.

San Jose State has won twice against the spread this season.

San Jose State has won once ATS (1-1) as a 9.5-point underdog or more this season.

There have been three San Jose State games (out of four) that went over the total this season.

Boise State vs San Jose State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Broncos win (75.4%)

Boise State vs San Jose State Point Spread

Boise State is favored by 9.5 points (-110 to cover) in this matchup. San Jose State, the underdog, is -110.

Boise State vs San Jose State Over/Under

Boise State versus San Jose State, on October 7, has an over/under of 57.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Boise State vs San Jose State Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Boise State-San Jose State, Boise State is the favorite at -345, and San Jose State is +270.

Boise State vs. San Jose State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Boise State 28.6 65 31.6 106 55.5 3 5 San Jose State 28.2 68 33.4 110 55.8 3 5

Bet $5 on Broncos vs. Spartans and Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!

Check out even more in-depth Boise State vs. San Jose State analysis on FanDuel Research.