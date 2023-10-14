Boise State vs Colorado State Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 7 Game

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Boise State Broncos playing the Colorado State Rams.

Boise State vs Colorado State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Boise State: (-365) | Colorado State: (+285)

Boise State: (-365) | Colorado State: (+285) Spread: Boise State: -8.5 (-110) | Colorado State: +8.5 (-110)

Boise State: -8.5 (-110) | Colorado State: +8.5 (-110) Total: 60.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Boise State vs Colorado State Betting Trends

Boise State hasn't won a game against the spread this season.

Boise State has no wins ATS (0-1) as an 8.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Out of five Boise State games so far this season, four have hit the over.

Colorado State has posted two wins against the spread this season.

Colorado State has one win ATS (1-1) as an 8.5-point underdog or greater this year.

Colorado State and its opponent have yet to not hit the over this season.

Boise State vs Colorado State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Broncos win (80.7%)

Boise State vs Colorado State Point Spread

Colorado State is a 8.5-point underdog against Boise State. Colorado State is -110 to cover the spread, and Boise State is -110.

Boise State vs Colorado State Over/Under

The Boise State-Colorado State game on October 14 has been given an over/under of 60.5 points. The over is -114 and the under is -106.

Boise State vs Colorado State Moneyline

Boise State is the favorite, -365 on the moneyline, while Colorado State is a +285 underdog.

Boise State vs. Colorado State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Boise State 29.7 60 30.8 106 55.9 4 6 Colorado State 31 79 36 100 57.5 3 5

