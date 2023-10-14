Boise State vs Colorado State Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 7 Game
NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Boise State Broncos playing the Colorado State Rams.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NCAA football betting odds.
Boise State vs Colorado State Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Boise State: (-365) | Colorado State: (+285)
- Spread: Boise State: -8.5 (-110) | Colorado State: +8.5 (-110)
- Total: 60.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)
Boise State vs Colorado State Betting Trends
- Boise State hasn't won a game against the spread this season.
- Boise State has no wins ATS (0-1) as an 8.5-point favorite or greater this year.
- Out of five Boise State games so far this season, four have hit the over.
- Colorado State has posted two wins against the spread this season.
- Colorado State has one win ATS (1-1) as an 8.5-point underdog or greater this year.
- Colorado State and its opponent have yet to not hit the over this season.
Boise State vs Colorado State Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Broncos win (80.7%)
Boise State vs Colorado State Point Spread
Colorado State is a 8.5-point underdog against Boise State. Colorado State is -110 to cover the spread, and Boise State is -110.
Boise State vs Colorado State Over/Under
The Boise State-Colorado State game on October 14 has been given an over/under of 60.5 points. The over is -114 and the under is -106.
Boise State vs Colorado State Moneyline
Boise State is the favorite, -365 on the moneyline, while Colorado State is a +285 underdog.
Boise State vs. Colorado State Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Games Over Current Total
Total Games
|Boise State
|29.7
|60
|30.8
|106
|55.9
|4
|6
|Colorado State
|31
|79
|36
|100
|57.5
|3
|5
