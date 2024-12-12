FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Blues vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 12

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Blues vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 12

On Thursday in the NHL, the St. Louis Blues are playing the San Jose Sharks.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Blues vs Sharks Game Info

  • St. Louis Blues (14-13-2) vs. San Jose Sharks (10-16-5)
  • Date: Thursday, December 12, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Blues vs Sharks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Blues (-205)Sharks (+168)5.5Blues (-1.5)

Blues vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Blues win (62.9%)

Blues vs Sharks Puck Line

  • The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Sharks are -158 to cover the spread, and the Blues are +128.

Blues vs Sharks Over/Under

  • The over/under for Blues-Sharks on December 12 is 5.5. The over is -132, and the under is +108.

Blues vs Sharks Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Blues-Sharks, St. Louis is the favorite at -205, and San Jose is +168 playing on the road.

