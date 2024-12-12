NHL
Blues vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 12
On Thursday in the NHL, the St. Louis Blues are playing the San Jose Sharks.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Blues vs Sharks Game Info
- St. Louis Blues (14-13-2) vs. San Jose Sharks (10-16-5)
- Date: Thursday, December 12, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri
- Coverage: ESPN+
Blues vs Sharks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Blues (-205)
|Sharks (+168)
|5.5
|Blues (-1.5)
Blues vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Blues win (62.9%)
Blues vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Sharks are -158 to cover the spread, and the Blues are +128.
Blues vs Sharks Over/Under
- The over/under for Blues-Sharks on December 12 is 5.5. The over is -132, and the under is +108.
Blues vs Sharks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Blues-Sharks, St. Louis is the favorite at -205, and San Jose is +168 playing on the road.