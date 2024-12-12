Blues vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 12

On Thursday in the NHL, the St. Louis Blues are playing the San Jose Sharks.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Blues vs Sharks Game Info

St. Louis Blues (14-13-2) vs. San Jose Sharks (10-16-5)

Date: Thursday, December 12, 2024

Thursday, December 12, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: ESPN+

Blues vs Sharks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Blues (-205) Sharks (+168) 5.5 Blues (-1.5)

Blues vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blues win (62.9%)

Blues vs Sharks Puck Line

The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Sharks are -158 to cover the spread, and the Blues are +128.

Blues vs Sharks Over/Under

The over/under for Blues-Sharks on December 12 is 5.5. The over is -132, and the under is +108.

Blues vs Sharks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Blues-Sharks, St. Louis is the favorite at -205, and San Jose is +168 playing on the road.

