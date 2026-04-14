NHL
Blues vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 14
NHL action on Tuesday includes the St. Louis Blues playing the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Blues vs Penguins Game Info
- St. Louis Blues (35-33-12) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (41-24-16)
- Date: Tuesday, April 14, 2026
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri
- Coverage: ESPN
Blues vs Penguins Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Blues (-137)
|Penguins (+114)
|6.5
|Blues (-1.5)
Blues vs Penguins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Penguins win (67.7%)
Blues vs Penguins Puck Line
- The Penguins are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-215 to cover). And St. Louis, the favorite, is +172.
Blues vs Penguins Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Blues-Penguins on April 14, with the over at -108 and the under at -112.
Blues vs Penguins Moneyline
- St. Louis is a -137 favorite on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +114 underdog on the road.