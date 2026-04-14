Blues vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 14

NHL action on Tuesday includes the St. Louis Blues playing the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Blues vs Penguins Game Info

St. Louis Blues (35-33-12) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (41-24-16)

Date: Tuesday, April 14, 2026

Tuesday, April 14, 2026 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: ESPN

Blues vs Penguins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Blues (-137) Penguins (+114) 6.5 Blues (-1.5)

Blues vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Penguins win (67.7%)

Blues vs Penguins Puck Line

The Penguins are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-215 to cover). And St. Louis, the favorite, is +172.

Blues vs Penguins Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Blues-Penguins on April 14, with the over at -108 and the under at -112.

Blues vs Penguins Moneyline

St. Louis is a -137 favorite on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +114 underdog on the road.

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