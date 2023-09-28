Blue Jays vs Yankees Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 28

Odds updated as of 3:30 PM

The MLB's Thursday slate includes the Toronto Blue Jays facing the New York Yankees.

Blue Jays vs Yankees Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (87-71) vs. New York Yankees (81-77)

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET

Blue Jays vs Yankees Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-188) | NYY: (+158)

TOR: (-188) | NYY: (+158) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+108) | NYY: +1.5 (-130)

TOR: -1.5 (+108) | NYY: +1.5 (-130) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Blue Jays vs Yankees Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt (Blue Jays) - 15-8, 3.74 ERA vs Luke Weaver (Yankees) - 3-5, 6.47 ERA

The probable pitchers are Chris Bassitt (15-8) for the Blue Jays and Weaver (3-5) for the Yankees. Bassitt's team is 15-17-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Bassitt starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 11-9. The Yankees have a 16-9-0 ATS record in Weaver's 25 starts with a set spread. The Yankees have been the underdog on the moneyline in 22 of Weaver's starts this season, and they went 12-10 in those games.

Blue Jays vs Yankees Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Jays win (54.8%)

Blue Jays vs Yankees Moneyline

Toronto is the favorite, -188 on the moneyline, while New York is a +158 underdog on the road.

Blue Jays vs Yankees Spread

The Blue Jays are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Yankees. The Blue Jays are +108 to cover the spread, while the Yankees are -130.

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Blue Jays-Yankees on September 28, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Blue Jays vs Yankees Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have come away with 61 wins in the 113 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Toronto has come away with a win 19 times in 30 chances when named as a favorite of at least -188 on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have gone over in 67 of their 157 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Blue Jays have posted a record of 72-85-0 against the spread this season.

The Yankees have been the moneyline underdog 63 total times this season. They've gone 29-34 in those games.

New York has played in five games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +158 or longer without claiming a victory.

The Yankees have played in 156 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 70 times (70-80-6).

The Yankees have a 79-77-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50.6% of the time).

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto in OBP (.343) this season, fueled by 155 hits. He has a .263 batting average and a slugging percentage of .443.

Among qualified hitters, he is 64th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is 70th in slugging.

George Springer has 23 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 59 walks. He's batting .254 and slugging .401 with an on-base percentage of .324.

He ranks 89th in batting average, 84th in on-base percentage and 103rd in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Bo Bichette leads Toronto in slugging percentage (.466) and total hits (166) this season.

Whit Merrifield has been key for Toronto with 149 hits, an OBP of .322 plus a slugging percentage of .388.

Yankees Player Leaders

Gleyber Torres has accumulated 159 hits with a .346 on-base percentage and a .455 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Yankees. He's batting .272.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 43rd in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 59th in slugging percentage.

Torres brings a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with a double and three walks.

Aaron Judge is hitting .269 with 15 doubles, 37 home runs and 85 walks. He's slugging .622 with an on-base percentage of .407.

Anthony Volpe is hitting .207 with 22 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs and 52 walks.

DJ LeMahieu is hitting .243 with 22 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 58 walks.

Blue Jays vs Yankees Head to Head

9/27/2023: 6-0 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-0 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/26/2023: 2-0 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

2-0 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/21/2023: 5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/20/2023: 6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/19/2023: 7-1 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-1 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/18/2023: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-2 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/17/2023: 3-0 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-0 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/16/2023: 6-3 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

6-3 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/15/2023: 7-4 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

7-4 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 4/23/2023: 5-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

