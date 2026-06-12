Blue Jays vs Yankees Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 12

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Toronto Blue Jays are among the MLB squads playing on Friday, up against the New York Yankees.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Blue Jays vs Yankees Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (33-36) vs. New York Yankees (41-26)

Date: Friday, June 12, 2026

Friday, June 12, 2026 Time: 7:37 p.m. ET

7:37 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET and YES

Blue Jays vs Yankees Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TOR: (-112) | NYY: (-104)

TOR: (-112) | NYY: (-104) Spread: TOR: +1.5 (-184) | NYY: -1.5 (+152)

TOR: +1.5 (-184) | NYY: -1.5 (+152) Total: 8 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Blue Jays vs Yankees Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Trey Yesavage (Blue Jays) - 2-3, 3.16 ERA vs Ryan Weathers (Yankees) - 2-4, 3.86 ERA

The probable pitchers are Trey Yesavage (2-3) for the Blue Jays and Ryan Weathers (2-4) for the Yankees. Yesavage and his team are 2-5-0 ATS this season when he starts. Yesavage's team is 2-4 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Yankees are 4-7-0 ATS in Weathers' 11 starts that had a set spread. The Yankees have not been a moneyline underdog when Weathers starts this season.

Blue Jays vs Yankees Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (53.8%)

Blue Jays vs Yankees Moneyline

Toronto is the favorite, -112 on the moneyline, while New York is a -104 underdog on the road.

Blue Jays vs Yankees Spread

The Yankees are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Blue Jays. The Yankees are +152 to cover, while the Blue Jays are -184 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Blue Jays versus Yankees, on June 12, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -106 and the under -114.

Bet on Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees on FanDuel today!

Blue Jays vs Yankees Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been chosen as favorites in 38 games this year and have walked away with the win 22 times (57.9%) in those games.

This year Toronto has won 21 of 37 games when listed as at least -112 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Blue Jays have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 36 of 68 chances this season.

The Blue Jays have posted a record of 33-35-0 against the spread this season.

The Yankees have won four of the six games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (66.7%).

New York is 4-2 (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.

The Yankees have played in 64 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 29 times (29-32-3).

The Yankees have a 32-32-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Ernie Clement leads Toronto in slugging percentage (.464) and total hits (80) this season. He's batting .304 with an on-base percentage of .325.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 11th in batting average, 93rd in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto with an OBP of .375 this season while batting .282 with 34 walks and 38 runs scored. He's slugging .365.

Among all qualified, he ranks 30th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 121st in slugging percentage.

Guerrero takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .111 with three walks and an RBI.

Daulton Varsho is batting .256 with a .408 slugging percentage and 17 RBI this year.

Kazuma Okamoto has been key for Toronto with 56 hits, an OBP of .309 plus a slugging percentage of .422.

Yankees Player Leaders

Ben Rice has totaled 67 hits with a .389 on-base percentage and a .617 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Yankees. He's batting .295.

Including all the qualified players in MLB, his batting average ranks 18th, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is second in slugging.

Cody Bellinger is batting .272 with 14 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 41 walks. He's slugging .469 with an on-base percentage of .372.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 47th, his on-base percentage is 29th, and he is 42nd in slugging.

Trent Grisham is hitting .232 with 11 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 38 walks.

Jazz Chisholm has 10 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 26 walks while hitting .232.

Blue Jays vs Yankees Head to Head

5/21/2026: 2-0 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

2-0 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/19/2026: 5-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/18/2026: 7-6 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

7-6 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 10/7/2025: 9-6 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

9-6 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 10/5/2025: 13-7 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

13-7 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 10/4/2025: 10-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

10-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/7/2025: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 9/6/2025: 3-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/5/2025: 7-1 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-1 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/23/2025: 8-4 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!