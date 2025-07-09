Blue Jays vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 9

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The Toronto Blue Jays versus the Chicago White Sox is on the MLB schedule for Wednesday.

Blue Jays vs White Sox Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (53-38) vs. Chicago White Sox (30-61)

Date: Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Wednesday, July 9, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MLB Network, CHSN, and SNET

Blue Jays vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-148) | CHW: (+126)

TOR: (-148) | CHW: (+126) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+110) | CHW: +1.5 (-132)

TOR: -1.5 (+110) | CHW: +1.5 (-132) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Blue Jays vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Eric Lauer (Blue Jays) - 4-1, 2.65 ERA vs Adrian Houser (White Sox) - 4-2, 1.60 ERA

The probable pitchers are Eric Lauer (4-1) for the Blue Jays and Adrian Houser (4-2) for the White Sox. Lauer and his team have a record of 5-2-0 against the spread when he starts. Lauer has started three games with his team as the moneyline favorite and won each of them. When Houser starts, the White Sox are 5-2-0 against the spread. The White Sox are 3-3 in Houser's six starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Blue Jays vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blue Jays win (55.2%)

Toronto is a -148 favorite on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +126 underdog at home.

The White Sox are hosting the Blue Jays, and are +1.5 on the runline. The White Sox are +110 to cover the spread, and the Blue Jays are -132.

Blue Jays versus White Sox on July 9 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.

Blue Jays vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have won in 22, or 62.9%, of the 35 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Toronto has a record of 13-5 when favored by -148 or more this year.

Contests with the Blue Jays have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 49 of 90 chances this season.

The Blue Jays have posted a record of 55-35-0 against the spread this season.

The White Sox have a 27-58 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 31.8% of those games).

Chicago has a 22-48 record (winning only 31.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +126 or longer.

The White Sox have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 38 times this season for a 38-45-5 record against the over/under.

The White Sox have put together a 47-41-0 record against the spread this season (covering 53.4% of the time).

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto with an OBP of .384 this season while batting .277 with 53 walks and 55 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .440.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is 65th in slugging.

George Springer leads Toronto with 79 hits. He is batting .276 this season and has 32 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .503 with an on-base percentage of .368.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 44th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging percentage.

Bo Bichette leads Toronto in slugging percentage (.429) powered by 34 extra-base hits.

Bichette brings a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .263 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Alejandro Kirk has seven home runs, 41 RBI and a batting average of .300 this season.

Kirk heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with three walks.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has an on-base percentage of .300 and has 71 hits, both team-high numbers for the White Sox. He's batting .220 and slugging .391.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 144th in batting average, 129th in on-base percentage and 110th in slugging percentage.

Andrew Benintendi has 10 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 19 walks while hitting .226. He's slugging .420 with an on-base percentage of .286.

Chase Meidroth is hitting .251 with six doubles, two home runs and 31 walks.

Lenyn Sosa leads his team with a .414 slugging percentage.

Blue Jays vs White Sox Head to Head

7/7/2025: 8-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

8-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 6/22/2025: 4-2 CHW (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

4-2 CHW (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/21/2025: 7-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

7-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 6/20/2025: 7-1 CHW (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

7-1 CHW (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 5/29/2024: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 5/27/2024: 5-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

5-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 5/22/2024: 9-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

9-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 5/21/2024: 5-0 CHW (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

5-0 CHW (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 5/20/2024: 9-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

9-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 7/6/2023: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

