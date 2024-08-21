Blue Jays vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 21

Odds updated as of 6:13 p.m.

The Cincinnati Reds are among the MLB teams busy on Wednesday, versus the Toronto Blue Jays.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup.

Reds vs Blue Jays Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (61-65) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (59-67)

Date: Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Wednesday, August 21, 2024 Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: BSOH

Reds vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CIN: (-110) | TOR: (-106)

CIN: (-110) | TOR: (-106) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+146) | TOR: +1.5 (-176)

CIN: -1.5 (+146) | TOR: +1.5 (-176) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Reds vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nick Martínez (Reds) - 6-6, 3.25 ERA vs Yariel Rodriguez (Blue Jays) - 1-5, 3.93 ERA

The probable starters are Nick Martinez (6-6) for the Reds and Yariel Rodriguez (1-5) for the Blue Jays. Martínez's team is 3-5-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Martinez's team has won 75% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-1). When Rodriguez starts, the Blue Jays have gone 5-8-0 against the spread. The Blue Jays have been the moneyline underdog in eight of Rodriguez's starts this season, and they went 2-6 in those matchups.

Reds vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Reds win (52.1%)

Reds vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Cincinnati is the favorite, -110 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -106 underdog despite being at home.

Reds vs Blue Jays Spread

The Reds are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Blue Jays. The Reds are +146 to cover, and the Blue Jays are -176.

Reds versus Blue Jays, on August 21, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Bet on Cincinnati Reds vs. Toronto Blue Jays on FanDuel today!

Reds vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Reds have been chosen as favorites in 59 games this year and have walked away with the win 32 times (54.2%) in those games.

This year Cincinnati has won 32 of 59 games when listed as at least -110 on the moneyline.

The Reds' games have gone over the total in 57 of their 121 opportunities.

The Reds are 68-53-0 against the spread in their 121 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Blue Jays have been the moneyline underdog 56 total times this season. They've finished 18-38 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -106 or longer, Toronto has a 17-37 record (winning just 31.5% of its games).

In the 122 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Blue Jays, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 64 times (64-55-3).

The Blue Jays have a 60-62-0 record ATS this season (covering 49.2% of the time).

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has 122 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .484, both of which rank first among Cincinnati hitters this season. He has a .258 batting average and an on-base percentage of .341.

Among qualifying batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 57th, his on-base percentage ranks 32nd, and he is 19th in slugging.

Spencer Steer is hitting .234 with 27 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 54 walks. He's slugging .423 with an on-base percentage of .323.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 109th in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage and 69th in slugging percentage.

Steer heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .188 with a double, two walks and two RBI.

Jonathan India leads Cincinnati with an OBP of .356 this season while batting .251 with 62 walks and 63 runs scored.

Tyler Stephenson is batting .248 with a .323 OBP and 48 RBI for Cincinnati this season.

Stephenson heads into this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .256 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and six RBI.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has put up an on-base percentage of .390, a slugging percentage of .552, and has 154 hits, all club-bests for the Blue Jays (while batting .318).

Including all qualifying hitters, he is third in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks fifth and he is 10th in slugging.

George Springer is batting .222 with 17 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 48 walks. He's slugging .381 with an on-base percentage of .301.

Including all qualified players, he is 129th in batting average, 110th in on-base percentage and 110th in slugging percentage.

Daulton Varsho has 18 doubles, seven triples, 15 home runs and 44 walks while hitting .212.

Ernie Clement is batting .268 with 16 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and eight walks.

Reds vs Blue Jays Head to Head

8/20/2024: 10-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

10-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/19/2024: 6-3 CIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-3 CIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/20/2023: 10-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

10-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/19/2023: 4-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/18/2023: 1-0 CIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

1-0 CIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/22/2022: 3-2 CIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

3-2 CIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 5/21/2022: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 5/20/2022: 2-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.