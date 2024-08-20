Blue Jays vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 20

Odds updated as of 6:11 p.m.

In MLB action on Tuesday, the Toronto Blue Jays take on the Cincinnati Reds.

Blue Jays vs Reds Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (58-67) vs. Cincinnati Reds (61-64)

Date: Tuesday, August 20, 2024

Tuesday, August 20, 2024 Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: BSOH

Blue Jays vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-124) | CIN: (+106)

TOR: (-124) | CIN: (+106) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+160) | CIN: +1.5 (-194)

TOR: -1.5 (+160) | CIN: +1.5 (-194) Total: 8 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Blue Jays vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: José Berríos (Blue Jays) - 11-9, 3.85 ERA vs Carson Spiers (Reds) - 4-4, 4.55 ERA

The Blue Jays will call on Jose Berrios (11-9) against the Reds and Carson Spiers (4-4). Berrios' team is 16-9-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Berrios' team has a record of 9-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Reds are 4-3-0 ATS in Spiers' seven starts that had a set spread. The Reds are 2-1 in Spiers' three starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Blue Jays vs Reds Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Reds win (51.6%)

Blue Jays vs Reds Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Reds-Blue Jays, Cincinnati is the underdog at +106, and Toronto is -124 playing at home.

Blue Jays vs Reds Spread

The Reds are at the Blue Jays, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Reds are +160 to cover the spread, and the Blue Jays are -194.

Blue Jays versus Reds on August 20 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -120 and the under set at -102.

Blue Jays vs Reds Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have won in 33, or 55%, of the 60 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Toronto has a record of 17-18 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -124 or more on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have gone over in 63 of their 121 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Blue Jays are 59-62-0 against the spread in their 121 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Reds have a 28-33 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 45.9% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer, Cincinnati has a 20-25 record (winning 44.4% of its games).

The Reds have played in 120 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 56 times (56-59-5).

The Reds have collected a 68-52-0 record ATS this season (covering 56.7% of the time).

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 152 hits and an OBP of .389 to go with a slugging percentage of .552. All three of those stats are tops among Toronto hitters this season. He has a .317 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is third in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 11th in slugging.

George Springer is hitting .220 with 17 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 48 walks, while slugging .367 with an on-base percentage of .300.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 130th in batting average, 110th in on-base percentage and 120th in slugging percentage.

Springer heads into this matchup looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .217 with a double, a triple, two walks and two RBI.

Daulton Varsho has collected 82 base hits, an OBP of .296 and a slugging percentage of .405 this season.

Varsho brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .318 with a double, a home run, two walks and five RBI.

Ernie Clement has been key for Toronto with 81 hits, an OBP of .290 plus a slugging percentage of .414.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has accumulated a slugging percentage of .481 and has 121 hits, both team-high numbers for the Reds. He's batting .257 and with an on-base percentage of .341.

Including all qualified players in the big leagues, he ranks 59th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage.

Spencer Steer is batting .234 with 27 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 54 walks. He's slugging .425 with an on-base percentage of .323.

He is currently 107th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Jonathan India a has .355 on-base percentage to pace the Reds.

Tyler Stephenson is batting .248 with 20 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 34 walks.

Blue Jays vs Reds Head to Head

8/19/2024: 6-3 CIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-3 CIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/20/2023: 10-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

10-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/19/2023: 4-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/18/2023: 1-0 CIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

1-0 CIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/22/2022: 3-2 CIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

3-2 CIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 5/21/2022: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 5/20/2022: 2-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

