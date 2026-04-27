Blue Jays vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 27

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Toronto Blue Jays will face the Boston Red Sox in MLB action on Monday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Blue Jays vs Red Sox Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (12-15) vs. Boston Red Sox (11-17)

Date: Monday, April 27, 2026

Monday, April 27, 2026 Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SN1 and NESN

Blue Jays vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TOR: (-138) | BOS: (+118)

TOR: (-138) | BOS: (+118) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+158) | BOS: +1.5 (-192)

TOR: -1.5 (+158) | BOS: +1.5 (-192) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+104) | Under: (-128)

Blue Jays vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease (Blue Jays) - 1-0, 2.10 ERA vs Ranger Suarez (Red Sox) - 1-2, 4.00 ERA

The probable pitchers are Dylan Cease (1-0) for the Blue Jays and Ranger Suarez (1-2) for the Red Sox. Cease's team is 2-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Cease's team is 2-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Red Sox have a 1-4-0 record against the spread in Suarez's starts. The Red Sox were the moneyline underdog for one Suarez start this season -- they lost.

Blue Jays vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Jays win (56.5%)

The moneyline numbers for Blue Jays vs. Red Sox reveal Toronto as the favorite (-138) and Boston as the underdog (+118) on the road.

The Blue Jays are hosting the Red Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs (+158 to cover) on the runline. Boston is -192 to cover.

Blue Jays versus Red Sox, on April 27, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being +104 and the under -128.

Bet on Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox on FanDuel today!

Blue Jays vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have come away with nine wins in the 17 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Toronto has a record of 6-6 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -138 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Blue Jays have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 14 of 27 chances this season.

The Blue Jays are 10-17-0 against the spread in their 27 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Red Sox have been the moneyline underdog eight total times this season. They've finished 2-6 in those games.

Boston has a 1-3 record (winning only 25% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +118 or longer.

The Red Sox have played in 28 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 15 times (15-13-0).

The Red Sox have gone 9-19-0 ATS this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 34 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .426. He has a .340 batting average and a slugging percentage of .460.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is 53rd in slugging.

Guerrero will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .278 with a double, two walks and two RBIs.

Andres Gimenez leads Toronto in total hits (27) this season while batting .287 with 10 extra-base hits. He's slugging .468 with an on-base percentage of .313.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 33rd, his on-base percentage 120th, and his slugging percentage 45th.

Gimenez has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .353 with three doubles and four RBIs.

Ernie Clement has an OPS of .765, fueled by an OBP of .327 and a team-best slugging percentage of .438 this season.

Clement has recorded at least one base hit in 10 straight games. In his last 10 outings he is batting .381 with eight doubles and two RBIs.

Jesus Sanchez is batting .266 with a .315 OBP and 15 RBI for Toronto this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Wilyer Abreu has 31 hits with a .481 slugging percentage, both team-high statistics for the Red Sox. He's batting .298 and with an on-base percentage of .354.

Including all the qualifying players in MLB, he is 26th in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage.

Abreu hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with a double, a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Willson Contreras has a .374 on-base percentage to pace his team. He has a batting average of .253 while slugging .463.

He is 73rd in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage and 50th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Ceddanne Rafaela is hitting .276 with four doubles, two triples, a home run and six walks.

Caleb Durbin is hitting .169 with six doubles, a home run and nine walks.

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