Blue Jays vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 31

Odds updated as of 11:25 AM

MLB action on Sunday includes the Toronto Blue Jays facing the Tampa Bay Rays.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this matchup.

Blue Jays vs Rays Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (1-2) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (2-1)

Date: Sunday, March 31, 2024

Sunday, March 31, 2024 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: BSSUN

Blue Jays vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TOR: (-118) | TB: (-100)

TOR: (-118) | TB: (-100) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+136) | TB: +1.5 (-164)

TOR: -1.5 (+136) | TB: +1.5 (-164) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Blue Jays vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Shawn Armstrong (Rays) - 0-0, 13.50 ERA

The Blue Jays will call on Kevin Gausman versus the Rays and Shawn Armstrong. Gausman and his team were 11-21-0 ATS in games he pitched last year. Gausman and his team were 16-14 when he pitched and they were the moneyline favorite. Last season Armstrong and his team went 4-2-0 against the spread when he pitched. Armstrong's team was the moneyline underdog just once in a game he pitched a season ago, and won.

Blue Jays vs Rays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (56%)

Blue Jays vs Rays Moneyline

The Blue Jays vs Rays moneyline has Toronto as a -118 favorite, while Tampa Bay is a -100 underdog at home.

Blue Jays vs Rays Spread

The Blue Jays are at the Rays and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Blue Jays are +136 to cover the runline, with the Rays being -164.

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Blue Jays-Rays contest on March 31, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays on FanDuel today!

Blue Jays vs Rays Betting Trends

The Blue Jays won in 62, or 54.9%, of the 113 contests they were named as odds-on favorites in the last year.

Last season Toronto came away with a win 59 times in 107 chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents hit the over in 70 of their 159 games with a total last season.

The Rays won 13 of the 30 games they were the moneyline underdog last season (43.3%).

Tampa Bay went 7-16 when it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -100 or longer (30.4%).

The Rays combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 87 times last season for an 87-68-7 record against the over/under.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ended last season with an OBP of .345 while batting .264 with 67 walks and 78 runs scored.

Justin Turner finished with an OBP of .345 while batting .276 with 86 runs scored.

George Springer ended his last campaign with 158 hits, an OBP of .327, plus a slugging percentage of .405.

Bo Bichette finished with 175 hits and a slugging percentage of .475.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz accumulated an OBP of .410 and a slugging percentage of .522 while collecting 173 hits last season.

Isaac Paredes hit .250 with 24 doubles, 31 home runs and 58 walks.

Randy Arozarena had 19 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 80 walks while hitting .254 last season.

Amed Rosario hit .263 with 25 doubles, eight triples, six home runs and 29 walks.

Blue Jays vs Rays Head to Head

3/30/2024: 5-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 3/29/2024: 8-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 3/28/2024: 8-2 TOR (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-2 TOR (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 10/1/2023: 12-8 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

12-8 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/30/2023: 7-5 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

7-5 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/29/2023: 11-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

11-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/24/2023: 9-5 TOR (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

9-5 TOR (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/23/2023: 7-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/22/2023: 6-2 TOR (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

6-2 TOR (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/25/2023: 6-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!