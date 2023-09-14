Blue Jays vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 14

Odds updated as of 3:27 PM

The MLB's Thursday slate includes the Toronto Blue Jays facing the Texas Rangers.

Blue Jays vs Rangers Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (80-66) vs. Texas Rangers (81-64)

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Thursday, September 14, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET

Blue Jays vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-156) | TEX: (+132)

TOR: (-156) | TEX: (+132) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+136) | TEX: +1.5 (-164)

TOR: -1.5 (+136) | TEX: +1.5 (-164) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Blue Jays vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) - 11-8, 3.28 ERA vs Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers) - 11-4, 2.90 ERA

The Blue Jays will give the ball to Kevin Gausman (11-8, 3.28 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Rangers will turn to Eovaldi (11-4, 2.90 ERA). Gausman and his team are 10-18-0 ATS this season when he starts. Gausman's team has won 55.6% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (15-12). The Rangers have a 12-8-0 ATS record in Eovaldi's 20 starts that had a set spread. The Rangers have a 3-3 record in Eovaldi's six starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Blue Jays vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blue Jays win (54.5%)

Blue Jays vs Rangers Moneyline

The Blue Jays vs Rangers moneyline has Toronto as a -156 favorite, while Texas is a +132 underdog on the road.

Blue Jays vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are at +1.5 on the runline against the Blue Jays. The Rangers are -164 to cover the spread, and the Blue Jays are +136.

Blue Jays vs Rangers Over/Under

The over/under for Blue Jays-Rangers on September 14 is 7.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Blue Jays vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have come away with 57 wins in the 106 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Toronto has a record of 29-22 when favored by -156 or more this year.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have gone over in 61 of their 145 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Blue Jays are 67-78-0 against the spread in their 145 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rangers have gone 21-22 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 48.8% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +132 or longer, Texas has a 5-10 record (winning only 33.3% of its games).

The Rangers have played in 146 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 78 times (78-64-4).

The Rangers have a 79-67-0 record against the spread this season (covering 54.1% of the time).

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 145 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .340. He has a .263 batting average and a slugging percentage of .428.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 70th, his on-base percentage ranks 48th, and he is 81st in slugging.

George Springer has 22 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 56 walks. He's batting .260 and slugging .408 with an on-base percentage of .333.

His batting average is 79th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 62nd, and his slugging percentage 104th.

Whit Merrifield has collected 143 base hits, an OBP of .322 and a slugging percentage of .393 this season.

Bo Bichette leads Toronto with 153 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .472.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien has a .468 slugging percentage, which leads the Rangers. He's batting .278 with an on-base percentage of .348.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 24th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging percentage.

Corey Seager has 139 hits with a .400 on-base percentage to pace his team in both. He has a batting average of .337 while slugging .650.

He is currently third in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and second in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Nate Lowe is batting .277 with 37 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 85 walks.

Jonah Heim is batting .265 with 27 doubles, 16 home runs and 32 walks.

Blue Jays vs. Rangers Head to Head

9/13/2023: 10-0 TEX (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

10-0 TEX (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/12/2023: 6-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/11/2023: 10-4 TEX (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

10-4 TEX (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/10/2022: 12-6 TEX (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

12-6 TEX (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 6/18/2023: 11-7 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

11-7 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/17/2023: 4-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/16/2023: 2-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

2-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/11/2022: 4-1 TEX (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-1 TEX (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/10/2022: 11-7 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

11-7 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 9/9/2022: 4-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

